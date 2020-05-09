Isle of Wight Police appeal for help to identify body of man found on beach

Officers are attempting to identify the body of a man who was found at Old Castle Point near East Cowes on Saturday 9th May.

We were called 6.14am after the man’s body was found on the beach.

Officers attended to examine the scene and to allow for the body to be recovered.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are underway to identify the man.

Description of man

He has been described as:

Asian

around 30 – 40 years of age

wearing brown corduroy trousers and a smart blue shirt

dark, collar length hair

clean shaven

of slim build

short in height

Anyone with information on this incident should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44200163661.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man. Ed

Image: skatoolaki under CC BY 2.0

