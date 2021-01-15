Isle of Wight Police put extra officers on the beat to enforce Covid rules

Isle of Wight Police say they have have additional officers conducting Covid patrols and enforcement on the Island.

A post on Facebook by Sgt Radford explains that this includes supermarkets, ferry terminals, beauty spots and where necessary, they will be stopping vehicles. This is not an exhaustive list.

He also says that officers will be attending suspected incidents where the law around Covid is being breached.

Taking a tougher stance on Covid enforcement

Sgt Radford says,

“These officers, as well as the regular teams will also be taking a tougher stance on Covid enforcement. I will also be working some of these dedicated duties and I will expect the public to be wearing masks in shops, although shops are enforcing this, if I see you are not wearing one I will be asking you why. “I can understand that if you have a medical condition this might feel intrusive but we are at a point in the pandemic where this is necessary.”

Friendly interaction

He went on to add,

“Any interaction with the police involving masks would be constructive and handled with sensitivity. This might be the first time anyone has had interaction with an officer. “I don’t intend to make anyone feel belittled or upset, it would be a quick interaction. “I love talking and engaging with the public and it would be friendly.”

It is also important to know that just because the Covid rules say that you can do something, doesn’t mean that you should. I have seen first hand the effects of Covid on healthy men and women of all ages and I am personally taking every precaution and limiting every interaction.

Ignore the trolls

Sgt Radford is also keen to encourage Islanders get the vaccine as soon as it is offered,

“When you are offered a vaccination, get one. Do not let fake news or ‘trolls’ try to spread false and malicious information. “The only way we are getting out of this is for everyone to have a vaccination.”

He also reminds parents that they are responsible for their children. If they are under 18 and not adhering to the law, as a parent or carer you will be responsible and you may be issued with a fine.

