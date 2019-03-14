Isle of Wight police seek mobile phone footage following arrests on suspicion of violent disorder

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for video footage recorded on mobile phones of a public order incident that took place at Seaclose Park on Wednesday 13 March.

We were called at 3.45pm to the incident involving a group of young people just off Fairlee Road in Newport.

A 15 year-old boy and a 16 year-old girl were left with minor injuries.

We attended and the group dispersed. Officers spoke to a number of people at the scene who indicated that witnesses had recorded footage on mobile phones.

Four girls arrested

Three 14 year-old girls and one 15 year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They have all been released from custody without charge, but remain under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

Seeking footage of incident

Detective Inspector Ron Lock said:

“I’m keen to hear from any members of the public who have either recorded footage of this incident, or who have seen this being shared on social media platforms. “My officers are continuing to speak to a number of teenagers and their parents to identify everyone who was involved. Thankfully no-one was seriously hurt. “Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be patrolling the area and working with local schools and I’d encourage teenagers or parents who have any concerns to speak to one of these uniformed officers”.

Get in touch

We would ask anyone with video footage of this incident to e-mail the files to operationdeepen@hampshire.pnn.police.uk

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190088427.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: summerskyephotography under CC BY 2.0