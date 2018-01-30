Isle of Wight pre-school jumps from Inadequate to Good say Ofsted

A preschool on the Isle of Wight has been elevated from an ‘Inadequate’ rating to a ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted.

Little Love Lane Nursery Pre-School in Cowes had been given an ‘Inadequate’ rating in its previous inspection in July 2017. However, today (Tuesday) Ofsted have published their latest report, which finds the pre-school rated as ‘Good’ in all areas.

Highlights from the report include:

The management and staff have worked closely with outside agencies to address the weaknesses found at the last inspection. The action taken has effectively improved the quality of the provision.

Key persons form very close and trusting attachments with younger children. They meet their care routines and needs consistently well and in accordance with parents’ wishes.

Children make good progress in their learning. Staff know the children well and tailor the weekly planning of activities to their individual learning and developmental needs.

Staff provide a welcoming, inviting environment for children. Pre-school children are confident, motivated to learn, and demonstrate good levels of independence.

Children enjoy a good range of exciting, challenging and interesting learning experiences, indoors and outdoors. For example, they show good control as they practise balancing on the stepping blocks.

Partnerships with parents are good. Staff continually share information and actively involve parents in their children’s learning, which helps provide continuity for children.

The report

Image: laffy4k under CC BY 2.0

