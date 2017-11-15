Isle of Wight’s Premier Ford voted one of ‘Best Dealerships To Work For’

Jack shares this latest news from Premier Ford in Newport. Ed

Premier Ford in Newport, Isle of Wight has been named one of the UK’s Best Dealerships To Work For in a new programme launched by Automotive Management, the UK’s leading automotive retail business publication.

More than 40 dealerships participated in the inaugural programme with 15 companies honoured as a Best Dealership To Work For. The programme surveyed more than 1,500 employees, making it the latest of its type dedicated to the car retail sector.

Celebrating elite employers

Best Dealerships is a celebration of elite employers in the automotive franchised dealer industry who have proven that they know what it takes to create an environment where people love to come to work.

The aim of programme is to raise the bar among industry employers, creating excellence and employee engagement that will attract talented people for years to come.

An outstanding workplace environment

Premier Ford was recognised for providing an outstanding workplace environment that engages its staff and allows them to flourish. The company is committed to ensuring its employees are motivated and happy through a range of benefits, and promotes a positive workplace culture through:

Understanding that real improvement starts with a commitment from the top.

Defining their corporate values and living by them.

Hiring for team and cultural fit.

Evaluating productivity versus time served.

Embracing flexibility.

Hiring and promoting leaders who love what they do.

Placing trust and respect at the centre of all relationships.

Benefits for staff

Premier Ford also hosts Christmas dances for staff and their partners, and allows them to take some days as duvet days with no prior notice.

95% of staff receive a monthly bonus based on customer satisfaction and/or department profitability, while they receive further appreciation in the company’s annual recognition and long service awards.

It also held a free health screening for staff with advice given on general health and fitness.

A happy team

David Rye, Manager Director of Premier Ford said: