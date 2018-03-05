The full list of proposed Prezzo restaurant closures

In among last week’s news of the ‘Beast from the East’ and the impact it had on the country, came the news that Italian restaurant chain, Prezzo, will be closing a third of its 300 branches in the UK.

The full list of the now-94 closures (see below) including Prezzo’s subsidiary brands: Chimichanga, MEXIco and Cleaver was announced in their CVA (Company Voluntary Arrangement). The company seek to carry out a “turnaround plan” by negotiating reduced rents in the remaining restaurants.

Relief for Island branch

Based in the old Post Office on Newport High Street, the Island’s very own branch of Prezzo appears to be safe from the cull.

That will be a big relief for the staff and customers.

Full list of closures

The full list of closures, which include Chimichanga restaurants, can be found below.

Abergavenny

Alton

Amersham

Arundel

Barnet (High Street)

Barnstaple

Bedford, (MEXIco)

Belfast (Victoria Square)

Belfast (Boucher Square)

Beverley

Blackpool

Blandford

Bournemouth Chimichanga

Braintree (Freeport Village)

Brentwood

Bromley (Chimichanga, East Street)

Canterbury

Cardiff (Chimichanga)

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Catterick

Chatham (Chimichanga)

Chelmsford (Baddow Road)

Chester (Chimichanga)

Cobham (Cleaver)

Cramlington

Crawley (Chimichanga)

Dalton

Darlington

Deansgate – Manchester

Derby (MEXIco)

Ealing (Chimichanga)

Eastleigh (Chimichanga)

Edinburgh (Pier Place)

Falmouth

Fareham (Chimichanga)

Glasgow Fort

Gloucester

Guildford

Halstead

Haywards Heath

Hereford

Hereford (Chimichanga)

Hornchurch (Chimichanga)

Ipswich (Chimichanga)

Kettering

Kingston

Leicester (Silver Street)

Lewes

Lincoln

Maidstone (MEXIco)

Midhurst

Milton Keynes (Chimichanga)

New Brighton

Newbury

Newcastle

Newquay

Northwood

Norwich (Thorpe Road)

Nottingham (Low Pavement)

Penarth

Peterborough (Chimichanga)

Port Solent (Chimichanga)

Trustees Ltd

Poulton

Ripon

Sheffield (Valley Centertainment)

Sheffield (Ecclesall Road)

Silverburn, Glasgow

Solihull (Chimichanga)

South Woodford, London (Chimichanga)

Southampton

Southampton (Chimichanga)

St Annes on Sea

St Austell

Stamford

Stevenage (High Street)

Stratford Upon Avon

Sudbury

Taunton

Telford (Chimichanga) ​

Tewkesbury

Wandsworth, London

Wandsworth, London (Chimichanga)

Warrington

Watford, London (Chimichanga)

West Bromwich

Wokingham

Woodley

Yate

Yeovil

