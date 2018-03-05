The full list of proposed Prezzo restaurant closures

In among last week’s news of the ‘Beast from the East’ and the impact it had on the country, came the news that Italian restaurant chain, Prezzo, will be closing a third of its 300 branches in the UK.
The full list of the now-94 closures (see below) including Prezzo’s subsidiary brands: Chimichanga, MEXIco and Cleaver was announced in their CVA (Company Voluntary Arrangement). The company seek to carry out a “turnaround plan” by negotiating reduced rents in the remaining restaurants.
Relief for Island branch
Based in the old Post Office on Newport High Street, the Island’s very own branch of Prezzo appears to be safe from the cull.
That will be a big relief for the staff and customers.
Full list of closures
The full list of closures, which include Chimichanga restaurants, can be found below.
Abergavenny
Alton
Amersham
Arundel
Barnet (High Street)
Barnstaple
Bedford, (MEXIco)
Belfast (Victoria Square)
Belfast (Boucher Square)
Beverley
Blackpool
Blandford
Bournemouth Chimichanga
Braintree (Freeport Village)
Brentwood
Bromley (Chimichanga, East Street)
Canterbury
Cardiff (Chimichanga)
Carlisle
Carmarthen
Catterick
Chatham (Chimichanga)
Chelmsford (Baddow Road)
Chester (Chimichanga)
Cobham (Cleaver)
Cramlington
Crawley (Chimichanga)
Dalton
Darlington
Deansgate – Manchester
Derby (MEXIco)
Ealing (Chimichanga)
Eastleigh (Chimichanga)
Edinburgh (Pier Place)
Falmouth
Fareham (Chimichanga)
Glasgow Fort
Gloucester
Guildford
Halstead
Haywards Heath
Hereford
Hereford (Chimichanga)
Hornchurch (Chimichanga)
Ipswich (Chimichanga)
Kettering
Kingston
Leicester (Silver Street)
Lewes
Lincoln
Maidstone (MEXIco)
Midhurst
Milton Keynes (Chimichanga)
New Brighton
Newbury
Newcastle
Newquay
Northwood
Norwich (Thorpe Road)
Nottingham (Low Pavement)
Penarth
Peterborough (Chimichanga)
Port Solent (Chimichanga)
Trustees Ltd
Poulton
Ripon
Sheffield (Valley Centertainment)
Sheffield (Ecclesall Road)
Silverburn, Glasgow
Solihull (Chimichanga)
South Woodford, London (Chimichanga)
Southampton
Southampton (Chimichanga)
St Annes on Sea
St Austell
Stamford
Stevenage (High Street)
Stratford Upon Avon
Sudbury
Taunton
Telford (Chimichanga)
Tewkesbury
Wandsworth, London
Wandsworth, London (Chimichanga)
Warrington
Watford, London (Chimichanga)
West Bromwich
Wokingham
Woodley
Yate
Yeovil
