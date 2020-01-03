Isle of Wight Pride 2020: Grab your early bird tickets today

Isle of Wight Pride have launched early bird tickets for this year’s event.

This offer runs until the end of January 2020 or until the allocation of tickets has been achieved, so get in early to avoid disappointment.



Standard tickets give you access to the Party on the Beach and the VIP tickets give access to the VIP area, with its own bar and seating to make your experience even more special.



A spokesperson for Isle of Wight Pride said,

“Help us to celebrate the advances that have been made for LGBTQ+ equality and diversity in the UK and raise awareness of those in the community in other countries who are still experiencing prejudice and censor from being their authentic selves.



“A day of fun, laughter, music and more will start with a colourful Parade through the streets of Ryde followed by lots of activities in the town itself and the Pride Party on the beach. A great fun and family friendly day.



“Why not spend a few days exploring our beautiful island by making a long weekend of it. You will be sure of a warm welcome.”

Book your tickets

Book tickets today to secure your early bird prices, £10 (plus 50p booking fee) or £25 VIP (plus £1.25 booking fee).

Head to the Outsavvy Website to make your booking.

Show your support

IW Pride is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (No. 1175094). Your support helps us to stage our annual event and to work through the year to deliver our charitable objectives to promote LGBTQ+ equality and support for our community on the Island.