Isle of Wight Pride announce exciting joint Pride arts initiative

Isle of Wight Pride, who recently won the bid to host UK Pride 2018, and Winter Pride, are proud to announce a new arts initiative featuring local artists from the Isle of Wight, and finalists from the Emerald Life sponsored Winter Pride Art Awards.

Karl Stedman from Isle of Wight Pride said,

“We really want to use the opportunity of hosting UK Pride not only to show off our gorgeous Island to the world, but to make a real impact on the lives of Islanders by bringing across internationally recognised exhibitions, like the Emerald Winter Pride Art Awards, to enhance the Island’s excellent reputation as an Arts destination across the Globe.”

Exhibiting at Winter Pride Art Awards

Leading Isle of Wight artists have been invited to exhibit as part of the Emerald Winter Pride Art Awards, which will be held from 26 January – 6 June 2018 at The House of St Barnabas in Soho, London, followed by an exhibition from 9 June – 30 July 2018 at Quay Arts in Newport, Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight artist Joanna Kori said,

“The Island is a truly inspirational place for artists and art enthusiasts, and this joint Pride arts initiative will be a big boost to the local arts scene.”

Isle of Wight Pride Open House

The exhibition tour will be held in conjunction with a series of Isle of Wight Pride Open House shows, featuring artists living and working on the Island.

Participating artists include:

First ever touring Winter Pride exhibition

Simon Tarrant, Director of the Emerald Winter Pride Art Awards said,

“This is Winter Pride’s first ever touring exhibition and we are excited to help publicise local Isle of Wight artists, by showcasing them alongside emerging and established artists from around the world.”

2018 Emerald Winter Pride Art Awards

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Sexual Offences Act, Winter Pride in partnership with Emerald Life and The House of St Barnabas, has launched its latest art competition, Beyond the Binaries.

Stephen Fry said,

“All who value truth, freedom and human variety will be as delighted as I am to support the Emerald Winter Pride Art Awards, which have become recognised as a cradle for new artistic talent. “Promoting cutting-edge art and emerging artists, the Art Awards is a true forum for discussion and communication about a wide range of LGBTQI+ subjects and issues.”

Visit the Winter Pride Website to see the call for entries.