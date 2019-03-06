Isle of Wight Pride: Call for Trustees and Volunteers

As the Isle of Wight Pride organisation enters its third year of raising awareness and celebrating diversity on our Island, there is a call out for volunteers and Trustees for the charity.

There have been a handful of key members who have moved onto new challenges, or have moved to other parts of the country this year, which has left the organising team with the need to recruit more volunteers to passionately drive forward for an event in July 2019.

Head to the AGM

Isle of Wight Pride will be holding their Annual General Meeting on Saturday 23rd March 2019 from noon until 2pm at the Riverside Centre in Newport.

They will be welcoming applications to become a Trustee of the charity, and more volunteers to join the organising committee.

Get involved

If you think you have the time and dedication to help and become a Trustee, Pride would like to hear from you by the 16 March 2019 via email to info@iwpride.org and invite you to attend the AGM on 23rd March at the Riverside Centre.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please email volunteer@iwpride.org, and/or pop along to the AGM to sign up.

Please note – if you are already registered as a volunteer you don’t need to register again.

Find out more about Pride Facebook Page.