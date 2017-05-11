Isle of Wight Pride: Line up announced and VIP tickets on sale

Matt shares this exciting news about the first Isle of Wight Pride. Ed

Isle of Wight Pride are inviting you to join them on the beach in Ryde for a free, family friendly celebration event on Saturday 15th July. Hot on the heels of their bustling, colourful, focal parade through the heart of Ryde at 11am will be the main event taking place on Harbour Beach.

There will be high profile speakers, aiming to raise awareness of issues facing the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community across the World in 2017, these include Peter Tatchell, Linda Reilly and Justine Smithies amongst others.

Get ready for the headline acts

Joining them in what will be the first ever UK Pride event to take place on a beach, will be headline acts Freemasons, Horse McDonald and La Voix.

The Freemasons (pictured above) are best known for their classic club and chart hits such as “Love on My Mind”, “Rain Down Love”, “Uninvited” and “When You Touch Me”.

Horse McDonald is described by Iain Banks as having ‘a voice like folds of very rich chocolate’ and is recognised as one of Scotland’s best vocalists and songwriters. Horse is very well known within the LGBT scene and wowed audiences in her contribution to the hit single “It Does Get Better”.

La Voix will be bringing down her Va Va Voom Boys to kick off the event.

She’ll be remembered for her time in Britain’s Got Talent, reaching the talent contest semi-finals in 2014. She is a big hit on the London drag scene and will get the IW Pride party off to a vibrant start.

Other acts include Reigns, Nicki French, Allan Jay, Miss Jason, The Bunker Girls, Alfie Ordinary, Jacqui Swallows, Saski Singer, the Medina Community Chorus and the Southampton Gay Men’s Chorus.

The Pride Village offers more

Away from the beach arena and main stage, the Pride Village will have food stalls, a small acoustic stage, family fun area, retail stalls and information stands.

The event organisers are making sure there will be something for everyone.

Official After Pride Party

After the day event finishes, the party heats up with an official After Pride Party being held at the Balcony Bar in Ryde. The Freemasons will make a further appearance at the Balcony, playing a new House DJ set.

We are also excited to be bringing Gaydio’s Alex Baker across from Brighton to DJ for us. Islanders with good memories will also be excited to hear that Tony Walton from “The Waltons” will be making a special guest DJ appearance especially for Pride!

Pre-register for free tickets

Tickets for the main event on the beach are free, but you will need to pre-register as there will be a maximum capacity, there will also be the opportunity to buy tickets for entry into the VIP area.

The evening event will be ticketed and these are also on sale today.

Committee member John Brownscombe said,

“Team Pride welcomes everyone to this fabulous family friendly event. With the support of our sponsors, local businesses and individual donations and the hard work of the team of volunteers, we are thrilled to be able to put on this event for free. “At the heart of the day is an Island community celebration for everyone who shares our belief in equality irrespective of your sexuality or what gender you identify as. Alongside the fun festivities there will also be information and speakers talking about the struggles still facing the global LGBT community. “It is shocking and tragic that there are still people being killed just because of who they are or who they love.”

Committee member Yve White said,

“IW Pride will be open to everyone. All of our Fringe events have been attended by a broad range of people and we want the main event to be no different. You don’t have to be LGBT to come along, join in the fun and share in this landmark event for the Isle of Wight. “Personally, I cannot wait to see La Voix live and will also have my dancing shoes on ready for the amazing Freemasons! It’s time for us all on the Island to recognise that Love really does Win.”

Book now

Further information, registration for taking part in the Parade and all tickets for the event can be obtained via the Isle of Wight Pride’s Website.