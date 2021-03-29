Isle of Wight Pride parade and event postponed until 2022

The Trustees of Isle of Wight Pride have continued to follow developments with the Coronavirus pandemic, with particular interest to the roadmap out of lockdown, have decided following careful consideration and consultation with key volunteers and our leading sponsor, not to proceed with its Parade and Pride event that had been proposed for Saturday 17th July 2021.

Lack of time to plan effectively

The major considerations have been concerns that the final milestone date in mid-June will be met, leaving less than one month before the actual day of Pride.

The same applies to dates in May; still maintaining a number of restrictions, would not enable volunteers adequate time for the preparation of the day to take place effectively.

Investment risk

As a Charity we also must consider the risk to us of investing money in planning for an event which might not be able to take place and that this could result in significant debt and perhaps loss of the charity and the event itself in future years.

Putting safety and wellbeing first

We also need to put the safety and wellbeing of our communities the wider public and our valued volunteers first.

This decision is not one we have taken lightly as we had big plans, including returning to the beach, it is a huge disappointment to us all.

Sponsors affected

We have also considered how the crisis may have impacted many of our local sponsors some of whom rely heavily on tourism. This will make fundraising to pay for the activities exceedingly difficult.

It is our intention as the roadmap out of lockdown meets it targets and the way ahead is confirmed, we will seek to hold several community engagement activities and small events around the Island.

Rebuild network for 2022 return

We also hope to have a presence at other events as they take place.

We will build on these during the year and use to rebuild our volunteer network and plan properly for our return, all being well with the world with a Pride on 16th July 2022.

Stay healthy, keep safe and remember #Lovewins.

