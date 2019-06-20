Isle of Wight Pride returns for 2019: Prices and details revealed

Callum shares this latest news about the upcoming Isle of Wight Pride event. Ed

This year’s Isle of Wight Pride on 20 July will be focusing on the Island community for its third annual parade and event along Ryde seafront.

After the success of last year’s event, when the Island hosted UK Pride, the team have taken a lighter approach to proceedings. A colourful parade will start the day at noon, from Queens Road, Ryde and follow the route of the last two years, along West Street, Lind Street, down Union Street and along the seafront, stopping at Pride Village at Eastern Gardens.

Located next to Ryde Superbowl, a larger community village and market area will be established featuring traders and charities, this will also have a stage featuring local musicians and artists.

£5 entry on the door

A new ticketed area located next to Eastern Gardens will host local musicians, DJs, drag artists and tribute bands.

Entry to the entertainment area costs £5 on the day and cannot be purchased in advance online.

Celebrating diversity and equality

The beach will be open for picnics, with activities that appeal to all ages, hosted by 1Leisure.

Local venues will also be getting involved so the community and businesses of Ryde can benefit and celebrate diversity and equality. Further updates will be published on Isle of Wight Pride’s website and social media pages.

Limited resources

A spokesperson for the Trustees said:

“Our resources and finances this year are limited compared to previous years, but with the help and support of the local community, businesses and our current main sponsors UNISON and InnerSpacesUK we are able to stage a parade, community village and a small entertainment area along Ryde seafront. “We hope to then build on this; continuing to develop relationships with the local community. Isle of Wight Pride is an Island based charity with the aim of raising awareness about the issues and difficulties affecting the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people; cultivating a sentiment in favour of equality and diversity. Large or small we hope to do this by staging an annual LGTBQ+ festival, where everyone is welcome and can be themselves.”

Anyone who would like to take part, including traders or volunteers should email info@iwpride.org.