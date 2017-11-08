Isle of Wight Pride Slide: Book your slot now on the Ryde Slide

Matt shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Pride. Ed

The organisers behind the Wightlink Ryde Slide and Isle Of Wight Pride are delighted to announce a collaboration for 2018!

Ryde Slide will become the Pride Slide for an hour between 1200-1300 on Sunday 22nd July.

The Pride Hour will be opened by Alfie Ordinary and participants will be fully encouraged to embrace colourful fancy dress for this hour

With slots for the Wightlink Ryde Slide already filling up fast, the Pride Hour will be an exciting and colourful part of a fun day.

Cllr Wayne Whittle said,

“It makes absolute sense to work closely with Pride on what will be a huge weekend for our Island. We are discussing various ways in which Pride will be working with lots of Island charities to really make a community weekend. “I would encourage you to book your time slot if you haven’t already, with the potential number of visitors that Pride will be attracting to the Island over the weekend, we want to make sure Islanders are able to get in quick and Ryde the Slide.”

Collaborative event

In 2018, on Sunday 22nd July the 200 metre thrill seekers’ delight, an exhilarating giant inflatable water slide, will arrive in Ryde’s main shopping street. It has been made possible by a collaboration between the former Mayor of Ryde, Wayne Whittle and a range of organisations and sponsors. Islanders and visitors will get the chance to take part in this unique community event whilst raising money for local charities.

Matt Bundy from TeamPride said,

“So many of our visitors in 2017 were excited by the Slide, we are proud to be working collaborative in 2018 and it was important to make sure we were the same weekend! “People have already been asking us when time slots would be available and we really want everyone to embrace our colourful fancy dress themes for the Pride Hour! Rainbow unicorns are especially encouraged.”

Alfie Ordinary said,

“I’m delighted to have been invited to open up the PrideSlide hour! When I attended Pride in July, to wake up with a hangover and see all the fun going on in Union Street, I was gutted to be missing out. “I have got my arm bands at the ready and will be ready to create a big splash at the bottom of the hill!”

Book your slot now.