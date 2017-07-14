Isle of Wight Pride: Volunteers needed to help set up and take down

It can’t have escaped your notice that the first Isle of Wight Pride event takes place tomorrow (Saturday) in Ryde.

It’s not only a first for the Isle of Wight, but also a first in terms of the first Pride event that takes place on a beach – literally on the beautiful soft sands of Ryde.

A parade through the town takes place from 11am and for those lucky enough to secure their free tickets, an afternoon of entertainment and talks takes place in the Pride Arena on the seafront and beach (if you haven’t got a ticket due to licensing restrictions you will be turned away from the main arena).

Help needed today and Sunday

The entire event is being run by volunteers and they could do with your help today with the set-up and on Sunday for the take-down.

If you have some spare time either today (Friday) or Sunday get in touch with the team via social media (they’re on Facebook and Twitter) or email info@iwpride.org

VIP and evening event tickets

The super glamorous evening event still has some tickets available and we hear there are a handful of VIP tickets for the day event still – act fast though, they are likely to be snapped up in the next few hours.

Book now for either through the Isle of Wight Pride Website.

Cheer on the parade

The weather forecast is great, so even if you don’t have tickets for the arena, do come to Ryde on Saturday from 11am to watch the parade take place. It starts st Ryde school and travels down Union Street and along the esplanade.

Location map

