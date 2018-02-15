Isle of Wight Primary School goes from Special Measures to Good

Congratulations are in order for all at St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School.

Three years ago the school was placed in Special Measures by Ofsted, but the latest report recognises the hard work of everyone involved and rated the school ‘Good’ in all areas.

Strengths of the school

Key areas identified by Ofsted in making that judgement:

There is a strong culture of ambition and support for pupils.

Children in the early years make good, and sometimes excellent, progress. They are curious and respond very enthusiastically to the exciting and stimulating teaching they receive

Pupils demonstrate positive attitudes to learning. They are happy, confident, courteous and well mannered. They care for each other and are respectful.

Leaders and staff have created a safe and welcoming school culture where pupils can thrive.

The curriculum is broad, and pupils enjoy a wide range of experiences. It is structured well to ensure good coverage of the national curriculum in a variety of interesting ways. For example, pupils spoke excitedly about the themed events, including the science and art weeks.

Headteacher, Mrs Sanderson, said,

“I am very pleased that the report recognises the areas of strength in the school, showing the commitment of the staff, governors, children and families to ensuring that the focus of the school enables the children to be the best they can be as learners and members of the community.”

Determination and hard work

Mrs Katrina Rigby, Chair of Governors, added,

“The Governors are delighted that the inspectors recognised the dedication and teamwork from all the staff that have helped achieve this ‘Good’ outcome for the school. “Their determination and hard work for the benefit of the pupils has succeeded in moving the school from Special Measures to Good in just over three years.”

The report

To read the full details see the report below. Click on the full screen icon for larger version.





Location map

View the location of this story in Newport, England, United Kingdom.