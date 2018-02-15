£3.7m needed to save rare Julia Margaret Cameron photo album from leaving UK

A rare collection of photographs by the pioneering Victorian photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron is the subject of a temporary export ban.

Unless £3,700,000 can be raised, this inspiring collection of photographs could leave the UK.

Export ban

According to Michael Ellis, Parliamentasry Under-Secrtary for Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the export ban has been placed on the collection to provide an opportunity for a buyer to come forward to keep the collection in the UK.

He said,

“As well as containing extraordinary depictions of some of the most famous faces of the age, this wonderful album is of outstanding aesthetic importance and significance to the study of the history of photography. “I would be delighted to see this unique album on display in the UK, where the public can enjoy and admire it.”

A hidden hero

Julia Margaret Cameron took the photographs whilst she lived in Freshwater at Dimbola in the late 1800s. The collection features the likes of Alfred Lord Tennyson, Charles Darwin and John Herschel.

You can find out more about the life of Julia over on the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Website.

Got a spare £3.7m?

The export licence has been deferred until 5th May 2018.

If you happen to have a spare £3.7m and would like to help keep these iconic photographs (and piece of heritage) in the country, contact the RCEWA on 0845 300 6200.

