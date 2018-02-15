Councillors take part in Big Pancake Challenge to raise awareness of poverty

Cllr Michael Lilley shares this latest news from Ryde. Ed

Ryde East Councillor, Michael Lilley (Green Party), established in 2017 an annual pancake flipping contest to raise awareness about poverty on the Island and raise funds for Isle of Wight foodbanks and Church Urban Fund campaign against poverty. Last year Michael flipped 87 pancakes and raised over £700.

The Second Annual Big Pancake Day Challenge held on Tuesday 13th February at Ryde Foodbank, Grace’s Church in Ryde, which is in Michael’s Ryde East Ward, saw a new development.

Adding a bit of spice

This year, Michael aimed to not only beat his record but also challenge a fellow Cllr Wayne Whittle to a contest.

Michael says:

“This year I wanted to add a bit of spice and get other Isle of Wight Councillors to become more aware of the issue of poverty on the Island, get them to sponsor me, and to be involved. “Wayne took up the challenge and over 20 Councillors sponsored the event along with many other residents. Wayne and I have with our Ryde Wards some of the highest deprivation and poverty on the Island and I thank Wayne, for taking up my invitation and making it a fun event with a serious message.”

2018 record

The challenge was to flip as many pancakes in five minutes.

Cllr Lilley beat his 2017 record of 87 massively by flipping 254 pancakes, but Cllr Whittle did an amazing 330 flips to set the 2018 record.

Wayne said, exhaustingly, after the event:

“I was delighted to join Michael and highlight the important work of the IW Food Bank and to win was the icing on the cake. It is harder than you think but years of flipping burgers in my cafes and my family history in the circus world, gave me an advantage. I look forward to the rematch and defending my record in 2019.”

Sterling efforts

Hannah King, Foodbank Manager, said,

“Well done to both Cllr Lilley and Cllr Whittle for their sterling efforts and congratulations to Cllr Whittle for his amazing achievement. “We are extremely grateful for their support in helping to support people in crisis on the Island.”

The last word from Cllr Lilley,

“Congratulations to Wayne, and I look forward to taking him on in 2019. Cash raised by the event will help the running costs of the foodbanks on the Island and I urge people to think of donating cash and food.”

Find out more about Isle of Wight Foodbank by visiting their Website.