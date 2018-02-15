Councillors take part in Big Pancake Challenge to raise awareness of poverty

Raising awareness and money for the Isle of Wight Foodbank, this year the founder of the Annual Big Pancake Day Challenge added a bit of spice by inviting his fellow councillor to take part.

Pancake Day 2018 Michael Lilley and Wayne Whittle

Cllr Michael Lilley shares this latest news from Ryde. Ed

Ryde East Councillor, Michael Lilley (Green Party), established in 2017 an annual pancake flipping contest to raise awareness about poverty on the Island and raise funds for Isle of Wight foodbanks and Church Urban Fund campaign against poverty. Last year Michael flipped 87 pancakes and raised over £700.

The Second Annual Big Pancake Day Challenge held on Tuesday 13th February at Ryde Foodbank, Grace’s Church in Ryde, which is in Michael’s Ryde East Ward, saw a new development.

Adding a bit of spice
This year, Michael aimed to not only beat his record but also challenge a fellow Cllr Wayne Whittle to a contest.

Michael says:

“This year I wanted to add a bit of spice and get other Isle of Wight Councillors to become more aware of the issue of poverty on the Island, get them to sponsor me, and to be involved.

“Wayne took up the challenge and over 20 Councillors sponsored the event along with many other residents. Wayne and I have with our Ryde Wards some of the highest deprivation and poverty on the Island and I thank Wayne, for taking up my invitation and making it a fun event with a serious message.”

2018 record
The challenge was to flip as many pancakes in five minutes.

Cllr Lilley beat his 2017 record of 87 massively by flipping 254 pancakes, but Cllr Whittle did an amazing 330 flips to set the 2018 record.

Wayne said, exhaustingly, after the event:

“I was delighted to join Michael and highlight the important work of the IW Food Bank and to win was the icing on the cake. It is harder than you think but years of flipping burgers in my cafes and my family history in the circus world, gave me an advantage. I look forward to the rematch and defending my record in 2019.”

Sterling efforts
Hannah King, Foodbank Manager, said,

“Well done to both Cllr Lilley and Cllr Whittle for their sterling efforts and congratulations to Cllr Whittle for his amazing achievement.

“We are extremely grateful for their support in helping to support people in crisis on the Island.”

The last word from Cllr Lilley,

“Congratulations to Wayne, and I look forward to taking him on in 2019. Cash raised by the event will help the running costs of the foodbanks on the Island and I urge people to think of donating cash and food.”

Find out more about Isle of Wight Foodbank by visiting their Website.

5 Comments on "Councillors take part in Big Pancake Challenge to raise awareness of poverty"

hermit

Who’d have thought Councillors would want to take part in a “Who’s the biggest tosser?” competition.

15, February 2018 3:35 pm
davimel

Hypocrits rule on this council!! Perhaps actually helping via the council might alleviate some of the poverty they have helped to cause! Just my opinion of course.

15, February 2018 8:55 pm
electrickery

Cllr Lilley is probably alone in understanding the existence and effects of poverty. Where were all the rest?

15, February 2018 5:30 pm
Geoff Brodie

Well I wasn’t invited as I guess it was a Ryde thing. However, I think I know at least as much about the existence and effects of poverty as anyone on the IW Council having represented for 13 years (and being involved in for 13 years before that) the ward with the most deprivation challenges.

15, February 2018 9:31 pm
somebloke
Is it just me that finds it utterly disgusting that people need to raise money for food banks so that others can afford to eat? Not too many years ago, no-one had heard of a food bank. Now, it seems like it has become something normal for some people in society to depend on the charity of others rather than being able to depend on government to… Read more »
15, February 2018 9:50 pm
