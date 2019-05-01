Isle of Wight primary school going in the right direction after lack of leadership, say Ofsted

An encouraging Ofsted report has been published following a two day Inspection carried out at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Ryde just before the Easter Holidays.

Inspectors praised the new headteacher Mrs Alison Langridge for acting with urgency and ambition.

“The headteacher has stemmed a deterioration in performance to get the school back on track. Ably supported by her senior team, she has secured the right improvements and is well placed to continue to develop the school.”

He goes on to say,

“Improvements in reading and mathematics have ensured that pupils across the school make strong progress in these subjects.”

Significant period without consistent leadership

The report states that this is an improving school and has been rated by Ofsted as Requires Improvement. Chair of Governors Katrina Rigby said,

“The inspection process was very thorough and fair. It recognised the difficult journey that the school has been on following a significant period without consistent leadership and this report is an accurate reflection of our school at this point on that journey.”

Morale is high

She goes on to say,

“I’m particularly happy that the Inspectors recognised that ‘staff are willing, and capable of improvement. Morale is high.’ “We are very lucky to have such a great team of professionals in our school, who work tirelessly for the children, despite all the difficulties and budget cuts they have endured.”

Inspectors gave the school a judgement of Good in ‘Personal development, behaviour and welfare’, stating “pupils learn to be healthy, happy and productive citizens and behave well in school.”

The Early Years Foundation Stage, which includes St Mary’s Preschool, received a Good judgement too.

“Children make good progress in the Early Years. The Preschool and Reception classes prepare children well for their formal education.”

Areas already identified for continued improvement by the school and noted in the report include: ensure the quality of teaching in foundation subjects matches that seen in reading and mathematics; challenge for the most able pupils; improving the progress boys make in writing and to strengthen the progress made by disadvantaged pupils.

Governors need to strengthen their knowledge and skills so that they can hold leaders more firmly to account for the progress all pupils make.

Mrs Langridge added,