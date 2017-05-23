Mandy shares this great news from Northwood Primary School. Ed

Ofsted have described Northwood Primary School as “an exceptionally caring, inclusive school.” They added that the work the school does to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is “outstanding.”

Following an inspection on 10th and 11th May, Northwood has been officially rated as a ‘Good’ school.

Relationships “exceptionally positive”

According to the Inspectors,

“The Headteacher has successfully developed a school community based on caring and inclusive values. Relationships in the school are exceptionally positive. “All leaders and staff, including Governors, share a clear vision for a continually improving school with high aspirations for all pupils.”

“Resilient, confident learners”

Ofsted praised the rapid improvements in teaching, leadership and outcomes for pupils and the wider curriculum was also highlighted as a strength of the school. Northwood pupils are described as “resilient, confident learners”.

Sarah Hussey, Headteacher, said:

“This report reflects the dedication and commitment of the whole school community. We believe that every child can succeed and, though an unavoidable part of 21st century schooling, that education is not about test results alone. “I am particularly delighted that Ofsted has recognised the work we do supporting our children’s mental health and well-being in addition to the good academic progress that they make. It has always been my view that you can’t have one without the other.”

Strong leadership

Viv Garrett, Chair of Governors, added:

“The Governors are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the positive values underpinning all we do at Northwood. “The strong leadership of the Headteacher, along with her staff, is ensuring that the school is continually improving and is a place where all pupils are encouraged and supported to do their best.”

The report

Read the report in full below by clicking on the full screen icon.





