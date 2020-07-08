Isle of Wight primary school retain their Ofsted ‘Good’ rating

A primary school in Ryde has maintained its good Ofsted rating — but inspectors said more could be done to ensure all pupils achieve well.

Greenmount Primary School, on St Vincent’s Road, is said to be improving under a new headteacher, Samantha Cox, following an inspection before lockdown in March — retaining its ‘good’ rating.

Effective action to improve standards

In the past two years, Ofsted inspectors found pupils outcomes have been low, however, leaders have taken effective action to improve standards, but there is still more to be done.

Pupils at the school were found to enjoy their learning and were attentive and hardworking in lessons, but changes made at the school, including building works, had left some parents unsettled about their child’s education.

Prioritised raising pupils’ achievement

In the recently published Ofsted inspection report, the watchdog found the school had prioritised raising pupils’ achievement – drawing on training from the Isle of Wight Council to improve teaching in English and Maths, helping the children to learn and remember more.

Speaking to some of the staff, inspectors found many had responded positively to raised expectations, but others felt overwhelmed by the extent of the changes and not as supported as they would like.

Subject leaders needed more direction

In other foundation subjects, like history, music and arts, pupils’ knowledge and skills are not built as securely over time, but that is starting to improve.

Senior leaders had not shared a clear vision for what they wanted pupils to learn, with subject leaders needing more direction, time and training to carry out the developing work.

Improvement in SEND provision

For pupils with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND), improvements had been made to support them, with needs clearly identified.

Pupils who attend Greenhaven, the specialist unit, now spend more time learning in the main school as the curriculum is adapted to meet the teaching needs of SEND students which inspectors saw early signs these measures were beneficial.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: namoscato under CC BY 2.0