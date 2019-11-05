Isle of Wight primary school retains ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted rating

Godshill Primary School has kept its ‘requires improvement’ rating after being inspected in September — although it was called a ‘friendly’ school ‘where everyone is welcome’.

Despite its leadership being rated ‘good’, improving from its 2017 inspection, the personal development of pupils has been downgraded — but pupils say the school is much better than it was a year ago.

Ofsted inspectors said:

“Pupils and adults care about each other and leaders are ambitious for pupils to do well.”

Improved behaviour

Following changes at the school, in leadership and pupil management, there has apparently been much less poor behaviour and pupils know what they need to in all subject areas — although more needs to be done.

Inspectors also noted:

“Leaders have implemented curriculum plans in reading, writing and mathematics and allow pupils to revisit what they have learned and build upon it. “This work needs further refinement so that all pupils make consistently strong progress as they move through the school, including the most able pupils and those with special education needs and disability.”

Snow: On ‘a bit of a journey’, but ‘still more to do’

Headteacher of Godshill Primary, Mark Snow, as well as executive headteacher of Chillerton and Rookley Primary and Barton Primary, said the school had been on ‘a bit of a journey’ but there is ‘still more to do’.

He said:

“I am really encouraged with the positives the report has shown — we are heading in the right direction now. “The development of our school however will be difficult to evidence the impact as it has been a short period of time but there is much more stability in the school. “It is encouraging for the community, the parents and the pupils that the school is improving and we are supporting them.”

Barton Primary School has also continued its ‘good’ Ofsted rating following a short inspection earlier in the year with standards improving.

The Report

