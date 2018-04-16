Isle of Wight primary school retains their ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

This short inspection found this Isle of Wight primary school still responsible for ‘Good’ provision, but identified some key areas for improvement before the next full inspection.

pencils in basket

Ofsted inspectors have found staff at Chillerton and Rookley Primary are still responsible for ‘Good’ provision at this Isle of Wight primary school.

The first inspection in four and a half years – a short inspection – identified some priorities for improvement, but praised the interim executive headteacher’s actions in identifying and addressing key areas where improvement is needed.

Areas for improvement
In inspector advised leaders and those responsible for governance they should ensure that:

  • Pupils’ rates of progress across key stage 1 in both writing and mathematics improve so that an increasing proportion attain the expected standard for their age.
  • Middle leaders are effective and held to account for the standards that pupils achieve in their subjects.
  • Assessment information is used consistently well to plan activities that meet the needs of pupils and challenge them to achieve their best.

The report
Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.



Image: hansel5569 under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 16th April, 2018

