Isle of Wight producers named as Great Taste winners of 2018

It’s great to see high quality Isle of Wight produce being recognised at a national level, as the Great Taste Awards 2018 are announced.

jaspers great taste awards

Congratulations are in order to Isle of Wight based, Jasper’s Artisan Coffee, who is among the Great Taste winners of 2018.

Great Taste are the world’s most coveted food awards and celebrate the very best in food and drink. Out of over 12,600 products to be judged, Jasper’s Artisan Coffee was awarded 2-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it above and beyond for its Cloud9 Espresso Blend.

Stars for Isle of Wight producers
Jasper’s were also joined by a handful of other Isle of Wight producers, who also picked up stars in the Awards.

StarsProductProducer
2Cloud9 Espresso BlendJasper's Artisan Coffee
2Briddlesford Cheddar Briddlesford Farm Dairy
2Briddlesford Double CreamBriddlesford Farm Dairy
1Proper PiccalilliThe Borneo Pantry
1Tiger ButterSlab Artisan Fudge
1Clotted Cream TabletMrs Bucketts Kitchen
1Briddlesford Halloumi style cheeseBriddlesford Farm Dairy
1Briddlesford Whole milkBriddlesford Farm Dairy
1Briddlesford Semi Skimmed milkBriddlesford Farm Dairy
1Spiced Fig Balsamic Dressing & DipWild Island
1Slow Roasted Tomatoes with Garlic, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive OilThe Tomato Stall

Another badge of honour for Jasper’s
As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

Peter Newill (Coffee Roaster at Jasper’s) explains:

“We are delighted with this award. It shows yet again that the high quality coffees that we offer, as a small Island roastery, are recognised at a national level. We should also thank the businesses across the Island that sell our produce and we look forward to adding the Cloud9 to the range.

“Our congratulations also go, of course, to the other Great Taste Award winners on the Island this year.”

More accolades to come
Great Taste 2018 will reach its exciting finale on Sunday 2 September, when the world of fine food gathers at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London to find out the Great Taste Golden Fork trophy winners for each region, with the final applause reserved for the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2018.

