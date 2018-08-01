Isle of Wight producers named as Great Taste winners of 2018

Congratulations are in order to Isle of Wight based, Jasper’s Artisan Coffee, who is among the Great Taste winners of 2018.

Great Taste are the world’s most coveted food awards and celebrate the very best in food and drink. Out of over 12,600 products to be judged, Jasper’s Artisan Coffee was awarded 2-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it above and beyond for its Cloud9 Espresso Blend.

Stars for Isle of Wight producers

Jasper’s were also joined by a handful of other Isle of Wight producers, who also picked up stars in the Awards.

Stars Product Producer 2 Cloud9 Espresso Blend Jasper's Artisan Coffee 2 Briddlesford Cheddar Briddlesford Farm Dairy 2 Briddlesford Double Cream Briddlesford Farm Dairy 1 Proper Piccalilli The Borneo Pantry 1 Tiger Butter Slab Artisan Fudge 1 Clotted Cream Tablet Mrs Bucketts Kitchen 1 Briddlesford Halloumi style cheese Briddlesford Farm Dairy 1 Briddlesford Whole milk Briddlesford Farm Dairy 1 Briddlesford Semi Skimmed milk Briddlesford Farm Dairy 1 Spiced Fig Balsamic Dressing & Dip Wild Island 1 Slow Roasted Tomatoes with Garlic, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil The Tomato Stall

Another badge of honour for Jasper’s

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

Peter Newill (Coffee Roaster at Jasper’s) explains:

“We are delighted with this award. It shows yet again that the high quality coffees that we offer, as a small Island roastery, are recognised at a national level. We should also thank the businesses across the Island that sell our produce and we look forward to adding the Cloud9 to the range. “Our congratulations also go, of course, to the other Great Taste Award winners on the Island this year.”

More accolades to come

Great Taste 2018 will reach its exciting finale on Sunday 2 September, when the world of fine food gathers at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London to find out the Great Taste Golden Fork trophy winners for each region, with the final applause reserved for the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2018.