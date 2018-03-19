Isle of Wight pupils achieving AAB at A-level is half the national average

This is an article from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Final paragraph by us. Ed

The number of A-Level students achieving grades AAB or better on the Isle of Wight was just over half the national average last year.

The number achieving AAB, including two facilitating subjects (those recognised by Russell Group universities) was 7.7 per cent on the Island, compared to 14.7 per cent nationally.

In keeping with the new Progress 8 measure applied at Key Stage Four, the seven Island providers had a P8 score ranging from 0.08 to -0.25.

Post 16 levels of attainment remain variable

County Manager for Hampshire Futures, David Walker said:

“Young people on the Island are no less able or ambitious than their peers elsewhere, nor is the level of commitment from teachers for their success. “Nonetheless, levels of attainment, post 16, at a local authority level remain variable and are particularly poor for A-Level programmes.”

Outcomes for tech-level programmes at a post 16 level were judged to be significantly above the national average, as was the average awarded grade of a distinction.

Andre: Consolidate sixth forms

Speaking at the Policy and Scrutiny Committee for Children’s Services, Cllr Debbie Andre said:

“One of my concerns is that we have perhaps too many providers and we need to look at ways, and what is being in done, to consolidate the sixth forms so that we are centres for excellence. “We can have fewer centres that are providing A-Level subjects that students want to study.”

Percentage of highest grades below average

The committee papers also revealed that the proportions of A-level students who achieved the highest grades is significantly below national and statistical neighbour averages, with the gap widening on many measures. This is a key determinate for progression to higher education.

In 2017, the proportion of students achieving 3+ A*-A grades at A-level was 7.1% on the Island.

This compares to 11.1% nationally and 11.8% regionally.

