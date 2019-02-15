Isle of Wight rally drivers win Phil Collings Memorial

Isle of Wight rally driver, Richard Weaver, and his co-driver, James Pink came home triumphant last weekend after winning the Phil Collings Memorial South Downs Stages 2019.

The 2019 South Downs Stages - Richard Weaver and James Pink

Isle of Wight rally driver, Richard Weaver, and his co-driver, James Pink came home triumphant last weekend after winning the Phil Collings Memorial South Downs Stages 2019.

In the Mitsubishi Evo 6, the pair led the front from the start, taking quickest stage time on Special Stage 1 to take a lead of nine seconds.

Extended the lead by winning all the first seven of the nine stage event to extend their lead to 56 seconds.

The 2019 South Downs Stages - Richard Weaver and James Pink

The last two stages they eased off to consolidate victory with a winning margin of 45 seconds to second place driver, Anthony Robinson.

Between stage two and three a heavy down pour meant they changed from cut slick tyres to a full wet tyre setup, allowing them to extend their lead.

The 2019 South Downs Stages at night

They beat twice winner of the event Paul King by 53 seconds. He finished the rally in third overall.

Richard said,

“Having first competed on the event ten years ago, fabulous to now take the overall win.”

Friday, 15th February, 2019 11:25am

By

