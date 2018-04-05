The National Poo Museum launches Crowdfunder campaign for new home

A crowdfunder campaign to raise £10,000 to help breathe new life into a former Palmerston Fort on the Isle of Wight has been launched by the National Poo Museum.

The National Poo Museum started life in 2016 as a small exhibition at the Isle of Wight Zoo, but has now become a hub for all things “related to poo”.

Over the past two years the National Poo Museum has attracted international attention, resulting in scientists from the Natural History Museum, MIT, the Canadian Gastrointestinal Society, cancer charities, documentary makers, universities, museum curators and political campaigners etc, all getting in touch with this Isle of Wight organisation with questions and project requests.

New home in need of repair

This not-for-profit organisation has now been offered a new home by the Isle of Wight council, Sandown Battery.

Perched on top of the cliffs in Sandown, this former fort was built to protect the Isle of Wight from French invasion during the mid-1800s. The National Poo Museum hope to turn the two gatehouses into a museum and cafe and become “world’s first and only GLOBAL POO HUB”.

Why the money is needed

The Isle of Wight Council has pitched in £15,000 of Section 106 community seed funding to start renovation work on the fort buildings.

The the £10,000 Crowdfunder aims to ensure the restoration work can be completed so the Museum can:

Fix the museum building

Fix the poo themed cafe building

Create the world’s most brilliantly interesting public toilet!

Show your support

The campaign has attracted support from the likes of Kate Humble and we’re sure will

You can find out more about the campaign by heading over to the National Poo Museum’s Crowdfunder page.

Location map

View the location of this story.