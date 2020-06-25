Isle of Wight reopening businesses warned about the danger of legionella bacteria in dormant water systems

As businesses start to reopen after the lockdown a warning has been issued about checking water systems are safe.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, many premises were shut to reduce the spread of the virus, but now many can open on 4th July, as further restrictions are lifted.

Risks of legionella bacteria

Public Health England (PHE) has said it is important to ensure protecting the public health continues.

Risks include legionella bacteria — which causes potentially fatal Legionnaire’s disease — in water systems that have not been used during the lockdown. Dormant water systems, especially in warmer weather, can result in bacterial growth.

Businesses with water supplies

Now PHE is urging hairdressers, hotels or any organisation that has a water supply and is currently still shut to take actions to reduce the risk of Legionella.

This could include regular flushing of the water systems throughout the remaining shut down period but PHE advises all aspects of the water management system should be reviewed before re-opening.

The Isle of Wight Council has said there is guidance available for Island businesses, including on legionella, available on its Website.

Online business update

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson:

“In addition there is a business asset toolkit which includes posters to download, helping to promote and ensure the right messages get heard and seen by the right people. “The Government guidance has very recently been issued for the next phase of opening on 4th July and we are currently updating the website and will be publishing advice and checklists in due course. “The second in a series of online business updates will take place this Friday, 26th June, between 11am and noon. Businesses should contact [email protected] to register and obtain log in details. “Regulatory services are able to provide some support to business based on resources and have already given advice to 127 Island businesses on being Covid secure, and responded to 39 complaints. “The team can be contacted via the call centre 01983 823000 or the email [email protected]”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: pellyutd under CC BY 2.0