Isle of Wight represented at Corbeau Seats Tendring and Clacton Rally

Richard Weaver and James Pink finished last weekend’s second running of the Corbeau Seats Tendring and Clacton Rally ninth in class and 17th overall.

Local MP, Giles Watling, flagged the teams away at Saturday’s ceremonial start.

Brake problems hampered the Wight Rally Sport duo all day, but after a slow start they improved their pace against stiff competition.

12 special stages

Driving flat out against the clock, the rally used the same four special stages repeated over three legs to provide 12 special stages in total. These special stages took place on closed public roads and the drivers were able to tackle them at full racing speeds.

Competitors travelled between these special stages in normal highway conditions on fully open public roads, attempting to keep to a strict schedule to avoid time penalties.

Unexpected wet weather

Rain in the second leg caught out nearly all the competitors who found themselves on the wrong tyres. Richard and James made it through the now very slippery stages unscathed, but with some hairy moments.

After the second service halt and with tyres changed, they completed the last leg with more confidence setting some competitive times.

Weaver: Local community out in force

Richard said,

“This event was like those that I have competed on in Belgium and the atmosphere was incredible, with the local community out in force to spectate both in the lanes and the town, supporting the rally. “It brings a real boost for the local economy too. I’d love to see an event like this for the Island.”

The event was easy to follow with live broadcast on YouTube and two large screens on Clacton seafront.

Oversubscribed event

Attracting 125 entries the event was oversubscribed and with a reserve list of hopefuls, showing the popularity of rallies like this one.

Trevor Cook, Managing Director of local broadband provider Go Internet sponsored the car for this event, said,

“We want to congratulate Richard and James for a strong finish. The stages and varying conditions made for a tricky rally.”

The next rally for the pair is Rally van Wervik, Belgium in June and the event is a similar format, taking place on closed roads.

