Isle of Wight resident, Charlotte Laidler, selected for GB Flag Football team

Ryde Rotary is pleased to support Ryde resident, Charlotte Laidler, in her preparations to compete with the Great Britain team in the European Finals of Flag Football.

Flag Football is a version of American Football where although the basic rules are the same as the parent game, instead of tackling players to the ground the defensive team must remove a flag from the ball carrier.

Selected for GB team

Charlotte was introduced to the sport when she was at Sheffield Hallam University and now plays with the Coventry Cougars, one of the leading clubs in the UK.

Earlier this year she was selected to join the Great Britain national team and will fly over to Copenhagen at the end of August to compete in the European Finals.

Travel grant to ease the costs

Training for the national team involves monthly day trips to the Northampton training camp via early and late ferry trips and long drives either side of performance on the field.

Ryde Rotary President, Beryl Ely, says the club is pleased to help Charlotte with a £200 grant to minimise her travel expenses over the summer to prepare for this important tournament and help her fulfil her ambitions in this up and coming sport.

Image: Charlotte Laidler (left) with Beryl Ely