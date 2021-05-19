Isle of Wight residents cycle equivalent of 2.5 times round Earth by using cycling App

The Isle of Wight council’s cycling App has hit a major milestone.

Since its launch in 2017, PedalAid mobile App users have clocked up 100,000 kilometres travelled – the same as two and a half times around the world.

The magic 100,000th kilometre

Iain Price, from Newport, cycled the magic 100,000th kilometre and was rewarded with a £250 voucher for cycling equipment at participating PedalAid 2021 partners. He chose to spend his voucher at Adrian’s Bike Shop which has stores in Freshwater and Cowes and sponsored PedalAid’s February and March Charity Challenges.

Mr Price said,

“I was delighted, having used the App since the very beginning it was great to be the one to reach this exceptional milestone. I like the support the App gives different local charities every month, I feel it helps to encourage people to get out and ride.”

As for what he will spend his winning prize money on, Mr Price said,

“I’m not sure yet but I think my daughters have some ideas!”

What is PedalAid

PedalAid is a free mobile App encouraging cycling on the 51kilometre Red Squirrel Trail, which takes in Cowes, Newport, Sandown and Shanklin, turning it into the UK’s first SMART cycling route.

The App supports Islanders to have fun whilst improving their health and every kilometre cycled with PedalAid goes towards a monthly charity total.

If the monthly PedalAid target is met, a donation is made to a nominated charity. The target for May 2021 is 3,500 kilometres – with The Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust being the worthy cause. Previous beneficiaries have included Mountbatten Isle of Wight, Wight Brainy Bunch, and the RNLI.

Gamification

PedalAid also features team and individual leader-boards which create a competitive element to the App as well as various monthly prize draws to incentivise users. Iain is one of PedalAid’s most active users and has cycled the equivalent distance of Cowes to Dhaka, Bangladesh with the App.

Rogers: Iain couldn’t be a more worthy winner

Congratulating Mr Price on his win, council Active Travel officer, Brock Rogers said,

“We are delighted that PedalAid has reached this huge milestone. It’s amazing to think that in just a few years Island residents have cycled the equivalent distance of 2.5 times round Earth by using the App whilst cycling on The Red Squirrel Trail. “Iain couldn’t be a more worthy winner of the prize; he has frequently topped our monthly individual leader-boards since the App was launched in 2017.”

Over £12,000 raised

So far, PedalAid, with council project partner, Llama Digital Ltd, and the dedicated PedalAid community, have raised over £12,000 for local charities, since 2017.

You can download Pedalaid App for free on the AppStore or at Google Play.

For more information, please visit the Website.

To read a fuller interview with winner Iain Price, please visit the Website.

