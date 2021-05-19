Ousted Isle of Wight council leader shares list of ‘Conservatives’ achievements’ in his final report

Former Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, has used his last council report to list the achievements of the Conservative-led administration in the past year.

Following the polls earlier this month, Mr Stewart lost his seat on the council to Green candidate, Claire Critchison, by 240 votes.

Majority also lost

With this shock result, the Island Conservatives lost the leader of their party — who has since been temporarily replaced by Cllr Steve Hastings — and the majority of the Isle of Wight council, leaving the authority in a state of no overall control with no leader.

Mr Stewart was the leader of the council for four years, taking over from recently re-elected Cllr Jonathan Bacon who stood down in 2017.

What is the leader’s report?

At every full council meeting, the leader uses their report to update fellow councillors and the public on what they have done or what has been achieved since their last meeting.

Ahead of the first full council meeting since the elections next week, Mr Stewart provided his last report full of the ‘Conservatives’ achievements’ with praise for council officers, staff and all those involved in the Covid response on the Island.

List of achievements

The achievements listed by Mr Stewart in 2020/21 included investments in:

Five ‘balanced budgets’

Mr Stewart also said financial stability, through five lawful and balanced budgets, was one of the achievements.

The greatest achievement of the Conservative-led administration, however, Mr Stewart said, was the support provided to and within the community during the pandemic.

Stewart: Wish all new councillors well

Finishing his report, Mr Stewart said,

“I wish all new councillors well and hope to see the Island go from strength to strength building on the solid foundation the Conservative Led Administration has provided.”

Full council meeting

Decisions about who will lead the Isle of Wight council, who forms the cabinet and if a party will take a majority are all set to be made at the meeting next Wednesday, 26th May.

It won’t be held in the County Hall chamber, but instead in the sports hall at Medina Leisure Centre from 5pm. See the agenda on the council’s Website.

