Isle of Wight residents invited to the Great Get Together

In memory of the Labour MP Jo Cox, who was killed in 2016, residents are invited to come together, “to remember that in a world of divisive politics, there is far more that unites us than divides us”.

picnic blanket

This Friday evening Isle of Wight residents are invited to join others at picnic in Ryde’s Western Gardens.

Details for the event explain:

The Great Get Together is inspired by Labour MP Jo Cox, who was killed on 16 June 2016.

On what would have been her 44th Birthday you are invited to come together for a bring and share picnic, just to spend time together, taking a couple of hours out to remember that in a world of divisive politics and media there is far more that unites us than divides us.

Last year was a lovely, gentle, quiet, happy celebration.

If you can then bring along food and drink to share with others, if you can’t don’t worry as there is always plenty. All welcome.

This informal event takes place between 5.30 and 7.30pm on Friday 22nd June in the Western Gardens (left of the pier), Ryde.

Follow the event on Facebook for any last minute updates.

Image: barbara w under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 20th June, 2018 12:34pm

By

Jobs OnTheWight

