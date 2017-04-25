Isle of Wight residents join Hampshire to ‘Defend the NHS’

Christine Lightbody shares news of this new campaign to ‘Defend the NHS’. Ed

On Saturday 22nd March representatives from the Isle of Wight Labour Party, Unite the Isle of Wight and the Trades Council joined in preliminary discussions with other representative groups from across Hampshire.

The aim is to develop an ongoing campaign aimed at fighting the planned massive cuts/closures to the NHS under the guise of the STP (Sustainability and Transformation Programme) currently being implemented across the Country although the Isle of Wight have rejected the proposals for the time being at least.

£790m of proposed cuts in region

Cuts to the tune of £790 million are proposed across the region which is equivalent to the cost of 15,000 nurses, 6,900 doctors, 96,000 hip operations or 900,000 day operations.

These cuts will disproportionately and significantly affect the people of the Isle of Wight.

Campaign groups forming

Localised groups are now being formed across Hampshire to campaign against the cuts and closures and this will include a group exclusive to the Isle of Wight, details of which will be announced shortly.

It will be open to all groups and individuals who wish to support the campaign and will be non political/cross party in nature insofar as people of any political persuasion, if any who are in sympathy with our mission, are encouraged to join.

Action needed now to protect IW hospital

St Mary’s Hospital has already been put in to special measures. So what next?

Imagine an Island without any hospital at all. Action needs to be taken now and it is hoped many Islanders will join the group to add momentum to the campaign against cuts.