Isle of Wight residents on diabetes prevention programme lose the weight of two motorbikes

More than 100 people on the Isle of Wight have taken part in an NHS diabetes prevention programme, which saw participants nationwide lose the equivalent weight of 43 ambulances.

The project, a collaboration with Diabetes UK and Public Health England, was launched to halt or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes by encouraging people to lose weight and lower their blood sugar.

Whopping 19kg lost by great-grandfather

On the Isle of Wight, 116 people with Type 2 diabetes have lost, on average, nearly 3kg each — while great-grandfather David Coates surpassed expectations by losing almost 19kg, or around three stone.

The 79-year-old from Carisbrooke wanted to change his lifestyle so he could visit his great-grandson in Norway, after he was identified as being at high risk of developing diabetes.

He attended sessions in Newport, run by Ingeus for the NHS, and said he felt much better after losing the weight and reducing his blood sugar to a safe level.

Coates: “It was very inventive”

David said,

“The programme reinforces what I already knew deep down about my favourite unhealthy treats, but also really surprised me in teaching me about portion control and how easy it is to incorporate simple exercise into everyday life. “It was very inventive in the way it encouraged us to change bad habits.”

20kg lost by father-of-three

Father-of-three Paul Higgin lost 20kg, or more than three stone, after an annual blood test revealed he was at high risk of developing diabetes. He had already had cancer.

The 66-year-old attended sessions in Bembridge to lower his risk of diabetes, and described the programme as ‘eye opening.’

He said:

“Since joining the programme I have learned how to adapt the way I eat. “I feel better in myself — my physical health is still problematic but losing weight and gaining new habits have given me a great foundation to build upon, slowly but surely.”

Type 2 diabetes

Around four million people in the UK have Type 2 diabetes, which costs the NHS more than £10 billion to treat every year.

A total of 89,604 people nationally have completed the nine-month programme, losing more than 185,000kg — the equivalent of 43 ambulances.

Rolled out further

The programme will now be rolled out to another 200,000 people, reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes effects, such as blindness and foot amputations, by providing advice on dieting, exercise and healthy lifestyles.

Across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, nearly 140,000 people have Type 2 diabetes — but many do not know they have it.

Valabhji: “NHS cannot win fight against obesity alone”

Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for obesity and diabetes, said:

“Around two-thirds of adults and one-third of children are now overweight or obese, driving higher and higher rates of Type 2 diabetes. “Helping people avoid diabetes is potentially life-saving, so these results are encouraging, but ultimately the NHS cannot win the fight against obesity alone — which is why we are providing people with the tools to help themselves – changing lives and freeing up vital NHS resources.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Driver Photographer under CC BY 2.0