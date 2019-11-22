Isle of Wight residents with MS able to network, share and learn more at ‘Living Well with MS’ event

Last weekend Isle of Wight MS Society hosted a ‘Living Well with MS Info Day’ event at Newport Parish Centre showcasing their services to an audience of approx 80 people, ranging from very newly diagnosed to those having lived with the condition for years.

Captivating speeches

Speakers from MS National Centre included Dr Sorrel Bickley and Stuart Nixon MBE, both informatively captivated everyone’s interest until lunch was served and were both respectively, warmly applauded.

There were opportunities for chatting to one another, MSS IOW volunteers as well as visiting guests; Elaine Morey and Maxine Ormiston NHS MS Clinical Nurse Specialists, Therapists from our voucher scheme, Gretel from Citizen Advice Bureau and Nigel from NRS Occupational Therapists followed.

Behind the scenes with the volunteers

The afternoon kicked off with our Group coordinator, Paul Brading, giving an insight into the works of Island volunteers, recognising our most valued shop and cafe members and gave his thanks for their fundraising efforts, which enable the group to offer the much appreciated and beneficial Alternative Therapy voucher scheme.

This was followed by presentations by three of our therapists explaining their respective treatments.

Great feedback

The event was such a success echoed by lots of positive feedback :

“The speakers were brilliant”

“Thoroughly enjoyed a most informative day”

“I met a friend that I didn’t know had MS recently diagnosed and we will meet for coffee and chats”

“Met all my aims and more”

With such an amazing “Island” atmosphere being shared among the room, many discussions took place with lots of enthusiasm and support being offered. Refreshments were served all day.

Find out more

This event was so well supported and received, that no doubt similar events will be organised in the future so, if you’re affected by MS and couldn’t make this one – do be sure to attend the next.

Find out more about the Isle of Wight branch of the MS Society by visiting their Website.

News shared by Sue on behalf of MS Society Isle of Wight. Ed

Image: Lynda Fairman Shop manageress. Dean, Volunteer and Lisa Addison, Lead Support Volunteer