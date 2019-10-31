Isle of Wight ‘Restart a Heart 2019’ campaign a huge success

The Island now has over 3,000 more life savers thanks to the IW NHS Trust Ambulance Training and Community Services (ATCoRS) CPR guardians.

Following the success of the IW NHS Trust ATCoRS Restart a Heart day event last year, when over 1,000 people were trained in Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), the team this year had a target of training another 1500 people. However they didn’t just meet that target, they doubled it.

Over 3,000 people taught CPR

Since May this year, the IW NHS Trust ATCoRS Tutors; Helena, Duncan, Connel and Sally (pictured) taught CPR to over 2,800 children.

Now along with their IW NHS Trust colleagues, following the St Mary’s Hospital Restart a Heart Day event, their new total number of people who have been taught lifesaving skills is an incredible 3,025.

In addition to this, friends of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service at GKN Aerospace Services and Freshwater Fire station also held events for Restart a Heart Day bringing the grand total of people taught to 3,271!

Walker: Will mean even more lives can be saved

Louise Walker, Head of the ATCoRS said:

“This is an absolutely amazing achievement which everyone involved in should be very proud of. “We may be a small Island but we certainly now have a good percentage of our community who have a greater awareness regarding cardiac arrest and the importance of starting chest compressions. “Restart a Heart 2019 was definitely a huge success for the Island and will hopefully mean that even more lives can be saved.”

News shared by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed