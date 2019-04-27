Isle of Wight retailers up in arms no consultation for road closure

Retailers in Shanklin have shared their anger over a road closure planned by Southern Gas Networks (SGN).

Regent Street – the main shopping hub of Shanklin – is due to close to vehicles for four days from Tuesday 30th April.

Retailers say there has been no consultation with them and that the first they, and residents, knew about the road closure was when a sign was placed at the top of the road. They say there was no letter, discussion or consultation from SGN.



They go on to claim,

Road works have been planned since January 2019 – Map of diversion route published internally, but not to retailers

The Road will be closed on some of the busiest days – including Friday 3rd May – the start of a busy bank holiday weekend – key trading time

Questions on why the Road closure could not be split over two weekend – Sunday and Monday – went unanswered. Sunday and Monday being the two quietest weekends

Fury of retailers

OnTheWight has been told that all retailers in Regent Street were furious yesterday (Friday), asking why this work could not be completed out of hours, like many road resurfacing projects have been completed. Or why the work could not be done 24 hours a day to complete the task faster.

Retailers say that responding to complaints, SGN sent someone out on Friday, “but the actual surveyor who organised the plan was on holiday and was unable to answer questions”.

Call for free parking

Retailers are approaching the Isle of Wight Council on Monday to ask for free parking by suspending the charges in the local car park to help retailers – in Landguard Road, Shanklin

They say they’ve not not had any help from IW Council over this matter – with no warning or assistance.

Morgan: Shanklin retailers will really suffer

Maldwyn Morgan from Glyn Morgan Newsagents who trades on Regent Street says,

“High Streets are struggling nationally, and local shops need all the help we can get. “This is a really disappointing way of operating from a large company. Shanklin retailers will really suffer.”



Dyer: No advance notice

Andy Dyer from the clothing retailer sku in Regent Street says,