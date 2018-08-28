Isle of Wight Riflemen bring home the Gold

Andy Whittall shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Riflemen. Ed

The annual National Smallbore Rifle Association British Long Range Championships were held last week at Bisley and saw more success for our Isle of Wight competitors.

Held over eight days at the world famous Bisley ranges, three Islanders competed this year.

Top scorers

The three were instrumental in helping the Hampshire team of six to win the County 50 mtr competition – with Richard Wilson and Andy Whittall achieving joint top scores of 582.

Two gold medals

There was success for Dom Cowen and Andy Whittall in the Club Pairs competitions too with gold medals at two distances, which bodes well for the Island Games next year in Gibraltar which they have both been selected for at trials in June.

More medals

Andy went on to win another Gold, Silver and Bronze in A Class and finished fifth over the week.

Image: Hampshire Captain and former British Champion, Richard Wilson, collecting the Bob Davis Memorial Plate on behalf of the team