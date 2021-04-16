Isle of Wight Road Races: Not happening in 2021. Here’s why

The Isle of Wight Road Races being considered for October 2021 will not now be taking place.

The news comes after Isle of Wight council leader Dave Stewart and Cllr Steve Hastings completed a series of meetings with local parish councils and following discussions with both officers and organisers.

Stewart: We are not out of the woods yet

Cllr Stewart said,

“In a year when Covid-19 has dominated our lives, and we know we are not out of the woods yet, both Cllr Hastings and I have been clear that community safety has been our paramount concern. “To meet the high standards expected for such an event many aspects of the proposal need to be completed. These have been outlined to the organisers and the timeframes involved mean requirements cannot be met by October this year.”

Hastings: There has been a lack of consultation so far

Cllr Hastings who has been working with Cllr Stewart on community engagement said,

“It is clear there has been a lack of consultation so far by the organisers and there must be enough time for a full and comprehensive consultation with the community when the event does finally come forward for consideration. “The pandemic has also prevented a local survey taking place and for these reasons I cannot support the event going ahead this year.”

Number of concerns raised by residents

The organisers have been consulted on the position and have received a number of concerns raised by residents in emails sent to the council leader and Cllr Hastings.

Council officers are also briefing residents on the current position and the future requirements should a formal proposal for such an event be made to the Council.

Stewart: Thank the organisers for their pragmatic approach

Cllr Stewart concluded by saying,

“I know there are many on the Island who have expressed their support for an event of this nature, but equally there are residents who have significant concerns and these should all be considered and addressed if and when a formal proposal with the necessary endorsement of the ACU and SAG is received by the council. “Meanwhile I thank the organisers for their pragmatic approach and their appreciation of community concerns which I am sure they will address in due course.”

