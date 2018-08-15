Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 15th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 33 LUSHINGTON HILL WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09342415

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : From junction with Moreton Common to Jeals Lane, 179m, ML 430375 : Perowne Way-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018252

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : From Halford Close 260m west, ML 430364 : Perowne Way-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018251

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : From Jeals Lane to Halford Close, 210m, ML 430363 : Perowne Way-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018250

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : o/s westfield lodge : Marlborough Road-Ryde

Works description: Gully benching. MARLBOROUGH CLOSE, ML310051 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019224

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Approximately 40m from junction with Newbridge Road : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet

Works description: SIGNAGE WORKS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019328

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : o/s 191 e/b opp j/o smallbrook Ln ML320235 : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019322

Hillis Gate Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: New house adj: Hillis House,Hillis Gate Road,Cowes,IOW.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW PROPERTY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09343323

Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

16 August — 21 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML630186 : Little Whitehouse Road-Calbourne

Works description: Ditching and grips. Minor drainage scheme 47 CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019483

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: WOOTTON : From junction of High St to St Edmunds Way ML341312/A : New Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019489

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : o/s 309 (ML320210) : Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: investigate c/way depression

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019321

A3055 Blythe Shute, Chale, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Apros 19 mtrs before tennis court to outside the coach house

Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP703S30000138

A3055 Blythe Shute, Chale, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside Arnewood to opposite Blackgang Mission Hall

Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP703S30000139

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from the junction of SEAVIEW LANE to approx 21m West on NETTLESTONE HILL

Works description: RYDE 557598 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 37m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL02

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from to opposite of the junction of NETTLESTONE HILL on SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 557598 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 9m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL01

B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 67 Castle Road Newport leading into Clarendon Place

Works description: Scaffold Licence15/08/18 21/08/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004191

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE No.43

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE DEMOLISH AND RE-BUILD OF A FOOTWAY CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-29

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

16 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – whole ML : Beacon Alley-Godshill

Works description: Verge Fill GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019438

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

15 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 96

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115527738-00288

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : Between Solent View and Ravens Oaks ML320229/320230 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: #125 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML320229/320230 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019436

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : Outside Great Upton ML340357 : Gatehouse Road-Ryde

Works description: #125 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML340357 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019435

Heathfield Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 August — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 10

Works description: Skip license- 16/08/2018- 06/09/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004177

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CEDARCOMBE LATIMER RD ST. HELENS RYDE I

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09358354

Moor View, Godshill, Isle of Wight

15 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 32

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115532426-01126

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM O/S 16 TO OPPOSITE 16 ON NELSON ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 26 – DSLAM 517838 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCRCWE01

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

16 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 16 TO THE O/S 18 ON SCHOOL CRESCENT,GODSHILL

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA05

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0