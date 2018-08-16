Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 16th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Bembridge Byway 37, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

17 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Benbridge Byway 37 from junction with Hillway Road towards Peacock Hill Bembridge Isle of Wight PO35 5PN

Works description: Access existing overhead BT Network to provide new fibre cable for new customer connection. Onsite between 09:30 to 15:30. All other times Highway to be clear.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC8W0000ONEA849011A

Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 August — 25 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 1a Green Street

Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114922055-00708

Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

16 August — 21 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML630186 : Little Whitehouse Road-Calbourne

Works description: Ditching and grips. Minor drainage scheme 47 CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019483

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

16 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – whole ML : Beacon Alley-Godshill

Works description: Verge Fill GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019438

Heathfield Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 August — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 10

Works description: Skip license- 16/08/2018- 06/09/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004177

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

17 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.36

Works description: Scaffolding – Melville Street, Sandown – 17/08-30/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004193

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

16 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019326

Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

17 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 SANDPIPERS , BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09353108