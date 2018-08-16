Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 16th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Bembridge Byway 37, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
17 August — 18 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Benbridge Byway 37 from junction with Hillway Road towards Peacock Hill Bembridge Isle of Wight PO35 5PN
Works description: Access existing overhead BT Network to provide new fibre cable for new customer connection. Onsite between 09:30 to 15:30. All other times Highway to be clear.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC8W0000ONEA849011A
Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 August — 25 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 1a Green Street
Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114922055-00708
Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
16 August — 21 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML630186 : Little Whitehouse Road-Calbourne
Works description: Ditching and grips. Minor drainage scheme 47 CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019483
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight
16 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – whole ML : Beacon Alley-Godshill
Works description: Verge Fill GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019438
Heathfield Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 August — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 10
Works description: Skip license- 16/08/2018- 06/09/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004177
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.36
Works description: Scaffolding – Melville Street, Sandown – 17/08-30/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004193
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
16 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019326
Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
17 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 SANDPIPERS , BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09353108
Thursday, 16th August, 2018 5:45am
By Sally Perry
