Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 28th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: outside 88 HORSEBRIDGE HILL on HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JNCTN LONSDALE AVE/ PARKHURST RD, NEWPORT, PO30 5NU

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528482

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 50m NE from outside 187 on FAIRLEE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 490662 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCNWY02

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 152, HIGH STREET, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, PO33 4PL

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983882411

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Morton common road, Sandown. By the pedestrian crossing at the railway bridge. : Morton Common-Brading – 529

Works description: replace c/way ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019569

A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

28 August — 30 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: approx 136m NE from the entrance of power station on ARRETON ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 561320 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW176PU01

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From outside to opposite 60/61 PYLE STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 550512 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUT4PDK01

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 84, HIGH STREET, NEWPORT, PO30 1NU

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983522485

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside HEALTH CENTRE on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 440761 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJFVJG01

Manor Crescent, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240267 – Cresent between Royal Exchange and Furrlongs : Manor Crescent-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019211

Manor Crescent, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240268 – from property number 55 to Furrlongs : Manor Crescent-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019216

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

29 August — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GURNARD : ML130095 – From the Sewage Pumping Station to junction with Baring Road : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard

Works description: Carriagway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019236

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

29 August — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GURNARD : ML130094 – from Church/Worsley Road to entrance of Sewage Pumping Station : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard

Works description: Carriagway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019235

A3055 East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : Opp Victoria Lodge : OPP VICTORIA LODGE

Works description: street light tree trimming

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019574

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF CHINE AVENUE (ML 420031) : OPP SMUGGLERS CABIN 20/30

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019334

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE NUMBER 20 (ML 410033) : O/S TANGERINE NLT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019331

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : School Green Road, Freshwater east of Plumbleys outside Rock & Rose Tattoo Parlour. : School Green Road-

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019476

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From outside 4 NODES ROAD to outside 96 NODES ROAD on NODES ROAD

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 650M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP04

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From junction of NODES ROAD to approx 35m NE on PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 35M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP03

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: opposite to 30 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD

Works description: VENTNOR – 497282 – 375575 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKEG03

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp of 1 Cottages on NETTLESTONE HILL

Works description: RYDE 536323 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway in

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJJ4FK02

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

29 August — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : B116 : Newbridge—B3401 Newbridge Village Road

Works description: Remedial concrete repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019087

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From junction with PALLANCE ROAD to approx 25m NW on COCKLETON LANE,

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 25M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP02

Cranleigh Gardens, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Near the junction of NODES ROAD on CRANLEIGH GARDENS

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP05

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEAR THE JUNCTION WITH HORSEBRIDGE HILL & NOKE COMMON ON NOKE COMMON

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside 1 PALLANCE ROAD, NORTHWOOD, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP01

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

29 August — 30 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 135m SE from the junction of ROWLANDS LANE on STROUD WOOD ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 496045 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGJW02

Uplands Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Side of 66a NODES ROAD on UPLANDS ROAD

Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP06

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside House no’s 56 & 58 ML 240289 : Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240289 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019572

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: TO THE SIDE OF NUMBER 53 PARKHURST ROAD, FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5HX

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983527002

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : OPPOSITE THE BONCHURCH CAR PARK (ML 420024) : OPP LANDSLIP C/P 40 /

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019325

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : OUTSIDE NUMBER 65 (ML 520064) : O/S NO 65 30/40MPH

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019324

Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH VICTORIA AVENUE, NORTH TO JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440219): J/O VICTO

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019335

Alexandra Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: THORNBURY, ALEXANDRA ROAD, SHANKLIN, IOW.

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161897

Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: ALVERSTONE RD, O/S COMMUNITY CENTRE, EAST COWES, PO32 6LX

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983292670

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

28 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s Broadway Garage.

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 28/08-03/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004213

Bay Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

28 August — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PLOTS R/O WEST WINDS

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115500534-00145

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440232) : J/O HATHERTON RD G/W

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019337

Cross Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : JUST NORTH OF THE JUNCTION OF PALMERSTON ROAD (ML 441281) : OPP NO 6B NRT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019345

Drake Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240314 : Drake Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019570

Drill Hall Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 05 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 16

Works description: Scaffold Licence- Drill Hall Road, Newport – 29/08-04/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004200

Edinburgh Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES: Whole length of road from junction with Mountbatten Avenue to turning area, 104m, ML 161164: Edinburgh Close-Cowe

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019603

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH TO JUST PATH FALCON CROSS ROAD (ML 420212): J/O HIGH ST NO

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019343

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 August — 30 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 16, MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006TI002AP500260642000

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S No. 93 NOKE COMMON, NR JCN WITH HORSEBRIDGE HILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5TJ

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983527206

North Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WEST STREET (ML 541271) : J/O WEST ST NO ENTRY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019317

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019571

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: THE FARRIERS, PITTS LANE, BINSTEAD,IOW.

Works description: EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLES TO ESTABLISH SOIL CONDITIONS PRIOR TO WATER MAIN RENEWAL.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09381008

Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

29 August — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJACENT TO THE SIDE OF 9

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002376

Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: STANDEN AVE, OPP No. 47, CAMP HILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5PE

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528325

St Catherine Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH MADEIRA ROAD (ML 540176) : J/O MADIERA RD N/ENT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019319

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

28 August — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440300) : J/O HATHERTON RD G/W

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019336

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1A UPTON ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – TEST HOLE TO LOCATE MAIN IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09377164

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 August — 31 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 59 WATERGATE RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382263

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

28 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 and 30

Works description: Building Materials Licence

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004192

Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0