Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 28th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside 88 HORSEBRIDGE HILL on HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JNCTN LONSDALE AVE/ PARKHURST RD, NEWPORT, PO30 5NU
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528482
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 50m NE from outside 187 on FAIRLEE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 490662 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWCNWY02
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 152, HIGH STREET, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, PO33 4PL
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983882411
A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : Morton common road, Sandown. By the pedestrian crossing at the railway bridge. : Morton Common-Brading – 529
Works description: replace c/way ironwork
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019569
A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
28 August — 30 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: approx 136m NE from the entrance of power station on ARRETON ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 561320 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW176PU01
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From outside to opposite 60/61 PYLE STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 550512 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUT4PDK01
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 84, HIGH STREET, NEWPORT, PO30 1NU
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983522485
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside HEALTH CENTRE on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 440761 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJFVJG01
Manor Crescent, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240267 – Cresent between Royal Exchange and Furrlongs : Manor Crescent-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019211
Manor Crescent, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240268 – from property number 55 to Furrlongs : Manor Crescent-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019216
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
29 August — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GURNARD : ML130095 – From the Sewage Pumping Station to junction with Baring Road : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard
Works description: Carriagway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019236
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
29 August — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GURNARD : ML130094 – from Church/Worsley Road to entrance of Sewage Pumping Station : Tuttons Hill-Gurnard
Works description: Carriagway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019235
A3055 East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : Opp Victoria Lodge : OPP VICTORIA LODGE
Works description: street light tree trimming
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019574
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF CHINE AVENUE (ML 420031) : OPP SMUGGLERS CABIN 20/30
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019334
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE NUMBER 20 (ML 410033) : O/S TANGERINE NLT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019331
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : School Green Road, Freshwater east of Plumbleys outside Rock & Rose Tattoo Parlour. : School Green Road-
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019476
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From outside 4 NODES ROAD to outside 96 NODES ROAD on NODES ROAD
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 650M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP04
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From junction of NODES ROAD to approx 35m NE on PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 35M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP03
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: opposite to 30 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD
Works description: VENTNOR – 497282 – 375575 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKEG03
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp of 1 Cottages on NETTLESTONE HILL
Works description: RYDE 536323 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway in
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJJ4FK02
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
29 August — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : B116 : Newbridge—B3401 Newbridge Village Road
Works description: Remedial concrete repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019087
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From junction with PALLANCE ROAD to approx 25m NW on COCKLETON LANE,
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 25M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP02
Cranleigh Gardens, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Near the junction of NODES ROAD on CRANLEIGH GARDENS
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP05
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEAR THE JUNCTION WITH HORSEBRIDGE HILL & NOKE COMMON ON NOKE COMMON
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 1 PALLANCE ROAD, NORTHWOOD, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP01
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
29 August — 30 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 135m SE from the junction of ROWLANDS LANE on STROUD WOOD ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 496045 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGJW02
Uplands Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Side of 66a NODES ROAD on UPLANDS ROAD
Works description: COWES – 552500 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – COWES SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX 10M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null – SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTKAMP06
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside House no’s 56 & 58 ML 240289 : Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240289 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019572
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: TO THE SIDE OF NUMBER 53 PARKHURST ROAD, FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5HX
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983527002
A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : OPPOSITE THE BONCHURCH CAR PARK (ML 420024) : OPP LANDSLIP C/P 40 /
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019325
A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : OUTSIDE NUMBER 65 (ML 520064) : O/S NO 65 30/40MPH
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019324
Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH VICTORIA AVENUE, NORTH TO JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440219): J/O VICTO
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019335
Alexandra Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THORNBURY, ALEXANDRA ROAD, SHANKLIN, IOW.
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161897
Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: ALVERSTONE RD, O/S COMMUNITY CENTRE, EAST COWES, PO32 6LX
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983292670
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
28 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s Broadway Garage.
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 28/08-03/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004213
Bay Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
28 August — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PLOTS R/O WEST WINDS
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115500534-00145
Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440232) : J/O HATHERTON RD G/W
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019337
Cross Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : JUST NORTH OF THE JUNCTION OF PALMERSTON ROAD (ML 441281) : OPP NO 6B NRT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019345
Drake Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240314 : Drake Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019570
Drill Hall Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 05 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 16
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Drill Hall Road, Newport – 29/08-04/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004200
Edinburgh Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: Whole length of road from junction with Mountbatten Avenue to turning area, 104m, ML 161164: Edinburgh Close-Cowe
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019603
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH TO JUST PATH FALCON CROSS ROAD (ML 420212): J/O HIGH ST NO
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019343
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 August — 30 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 16, MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500260642000
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S No. 93 NOKE COMMON, NR JCN WITH HORSEBRIDGE HILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5TJ
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983527206
North Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WEST STREET (ML 541271) : J/O WEST ST NO ENTRY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019317
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019571
Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THE FARRIERS, PITTS LANE, BINSTEAD,IOW.
Works description: EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLES TO ESTABLISH SOIL CONDITIONS PRIOR TO WATER MAIN RENEWAL.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09381008
Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
29 August — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJACENT TO THE SIDE OF 9
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002376
Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: STANDEN AVE, OPP No. 47, CAMP HILL, NEWPORT, PO30 5PE
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE BT TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528325
St Catherine Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH MADEIRA ROAD (ML 540176) : J/O MADIERA RD N/ENT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019319
St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
28 August — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HATHERTON ROAD (ML 440300) : J/O HATHERTON RD G/W
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019336
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1A UPTON ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – TEST HOLE TO LOCATE MAIN IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09377164
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 August — 31 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 59 WATERGATE RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09382263
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
28 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 and 30
Works description: Building Materials Licence
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004192
