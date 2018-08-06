Isle of Wight roadworks and road closure for 6th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH NODES ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB08

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 353/355 ON NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – To build a new joint box FW/VERGEand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: side of Fortis House on BRADING ROAD

Works description: RYDE 490786 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWGHHG01

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

06 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : O/s Rainbow ML420150 : Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019261

Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

06 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : Whole length of road ML640556 : Colwell Common Road-Totland

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019262

Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

06 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : Entrance to drifters ML640353 : Colwell Lane-Totland

Works description: pothole repairs TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019272

Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

06 August — 11 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : Kendal Road, Totland o/s 2 (Setina) as per supplied plan Ml640379 : Kendal Road-Totland – 18161

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019082

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 17 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From the Cemetry to where the A3020 joins Arctic Road `

Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on.

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705CN282889

Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 August — 25 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240325 – From Carrisbrooke Road to end of junction : Recreation Ground Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019193

The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML640513 – From junctions of Newport road to Tideways Cottage : The Causeway-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019195

The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML640514 – From Tideways Cottage to Copse Lane : The Causeway-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019196

Wilver Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 August — 25 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240326 – From Recreation Ground road to Ceasar’s Road : Wilver Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019194

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

06 August — 08 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEAR THE JUNC WITH WINCHESTER PARK ROAD AND BROADWAY ON BROADWAY,

Works description: SANDOWN 494346 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2GKUC03

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : From premier store to outside library ML530059 : High Street-Ventnor

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019253

Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 17 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: from the A3020 Juction – 292 Arctic Road `

Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on.

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705CN282891

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD

Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB06

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : West of propeller inn on northside : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: signage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019252

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : o/s Groves Cottage j/o dyers lane ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: investigate c/way defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019254

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 August — 13 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 73 George Street

Works description: Scaffold Licence – 06/08-12/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004174

B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

07 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: flat a Bourne House PO39 0ET

Works description: Skip Licence- 07/08-13/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004178

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 August — 15 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 83

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115489607-00288

Clarence Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

07 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.3

Works description: Skip licence – Clarence Road, Shanklin – 07/08-13/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004171

Cliff Path, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : Between rear of properties 104 to 108a : LAKE

Works description: installation of railing

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019258

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : ML 440338 o/s number 10, 35 and 44 : Fitzroy Street-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway investigation works – 3 trial pits SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019347

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside The Castle Pub (12-14).

Works description: Scaffold Licence 7th to 13th August 2018.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004170

Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 August — 09 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s no 50 Mayfield drive to o/s no 36 Mayfield drive

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-28

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

07 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP – 2 SOLENT VIEW ROAD, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW 80mm METER & PRESSURE REDUCING VALVE & REBUILD CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09304984

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019326

Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 August — 09 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 RATCLIFFE AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09339430

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 August — 13 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Site adjacent to Coastal Mobility

Works description: Skip Licence- 06/08-12/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004167

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Beatrice Avenue to the junction of Crossways Rd 342m ML140250 : South B

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140250 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019172

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

06 August — 13 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside front of 1.

Works description: Scaffold Licence application from 6th – 12th August 2018.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004168

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: o/s 54 ST. JOHNS WOOD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Dig in C/W and repair sewer

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09302275

Union Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 21

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115509671-01772

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: BRADING : From New Farm 128 m Southeast ML330369 : West Lane-Brading

Works description: #104 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML330369 BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019340

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

06 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE 2 WINCHESTER PARK ROAD ON WINCHESTER PARK ROAD,

Works description: SANDOWN 494346 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2GKUC04