Isle of Wight roadworks and road closure for 6th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH NODES ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB08
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 353/355 ON NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – To build a new joint box FW/VERGEand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: side of Fortis House on BRADING ROAD
Works description: RYDE 490786 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWGHHG01
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
06 August — 09 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : O/s Rainbow ML420150 : Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019261
Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
06 August — 09 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : Whole length of road ML640556 : Colwell Common Road-Totland
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019262
Colwell Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
06 August — 09 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : Entrance to drifters ML640353 : Colwell Lane-Totland
Works description: pothole repairs TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019272
Kendal Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
06 August — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : Kendal Road, Totland o/s 2 (Setina) as per supplied plan Ml640379 : Kendal Road-Totland – 18161
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019082
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 17 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the Cemetry to where the A3020 joins Arctic Road `
Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on.
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705CN282889
Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240325 – From Carrisbrooke Road to end of junction : Recreation Ground Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019193
The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 August — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML640513 – From junctions of Newport road to Tideways Cottage : The Causeway-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019195
The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 August — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML640514 – From Tideways Cottage to Copse Lane : The Causeway-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019196
Wilver Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240326 – From Recreation Ground road to Ceasar’s Road : Wilver Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019194
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
06 August — 08 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEAR THE JUNC WITH WINCHESTER PARK ROAD AND BROADWAY ON BROADWAY,
Works description: SANDOWN 494346 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2GKUC03
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : From premier store to outside library ML530059 : High Street-Ventnor
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019253
Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from the A3020 Juction – 292 Arctic Road `
Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on.
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705CN282891
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD
Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB06
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : West of propeller inn on northside : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: signage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019252
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : o/s Groves Cottage j/o dyers lane ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: investigate c/way defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019254
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 August — 13 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 73 George Street
Works description: Scaffold Licence – 06/08-12/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004174
B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
07 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: flat a Bourne House PO39 0ET
Works description: Skip Licence- 07/08-13/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004178
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
06 August — 15 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 83
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115489607-00288
Clarence Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
07 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.3
Works description: Skip licence – Clarence Road, Shanklin – 07/08-13/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004171
Cliff Path, Lake, Isle of Wight
06 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : Between rear of properties 104 to 108a : LAKE
Works description: installation of railing
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019258
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : ML 440338 o/s number 10, 35 and 44 : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway investigation works – 3 trial pits SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019347
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside The Castle Pub (12-14).
Works description: Scaffold Licence 7th to 13th August 2018.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004170
Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 August — 09 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s no 50 Mayfield drive to o/s no 36 Mayfield drive
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-28
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
07 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP – 2 SOLENT VIEW ROAD, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW 80mm METER & PRESSURE REDUCING VALVE & REBUILD CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09304984
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019326
Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 August — 09 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 RATCLIFFE AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09339430
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
06 August — 13 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Site adjacent to Coastal Mobility
Works description: Skip Licence- 06/08-12/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004167
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Beatrice Avenue to the junction of Crossways Rd 342m ML140250 : South B
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140250 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019172
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
06 August — 13 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside front of 1.
Works description: Scaffold Licence application from 6th – 12th August 2018.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004168
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: o/s 54 ST. JOHNS WOOD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Dig in C/W and repair sewer
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09302275
Union Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 21
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115509671-01772
West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: BRADING : From New Farm 128 m Southeast ML330369 : West Lane-Brading
Works description: #104 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML330369 BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019340
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
06 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE 2 WINCHESTER PARK ROAD ON WINCHESTER PARK ROAD,
Works description: SANDOWN 494346 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2GKUC04
Monday, 6th August, 2018 7:36am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ljy
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓