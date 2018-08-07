Isle of Wight roadworks and road closure for 7th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH NODES ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB08

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 353/355 ON NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – To build a new joint box FW/VERGEand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: side of Fortis House on BRADING ROAD

Works description: RYDE 490786 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWGHHG01

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE OF SHANKLIN UNITED REFORMED CHURCH ON HIGH STREET

Works description: SHANKLIN – 512864, 536363 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUA80HD01

Arthur Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 14 ARTHUR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Heavy jet Manholes in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09265881

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 17 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From the Cemetry to where the A3020 joins Arctic Road `

Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on.

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705CN282889

Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 August — 25 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240325 – From Carrisbrooke Road to end of junction : Recreation Ground Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019193

Upper House Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

08 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE: From Chale Street 290m East (ML540283): Upper House Lane-Chale:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-RECON 160:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 130mm Foambase-Rural:H4) CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019191

Wilver Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 August — 25 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240326 – From Recreation Ground road to Ceasar’s Road : Wilver Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019194

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : From premier store to outside library ML530059 : High Street-Ventnor

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019253

Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 17 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: from the A3020 Juction – 292 Arctic Road `

Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on.

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705CN282891

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD

Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB06

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : West of propeller inn on northside : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: signage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019252

B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Opposite farnwin : Limerstone Road-Brighstone

Works description: sign post repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019251

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – whole ML : Beacon Alley-Godshill

Works description: Verge Fill GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019344

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : o/s Groves Cottage j/o dyers lane ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: investigate c/way defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019254

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At junction with YORK PATH on YORK AVENUE

Works description: COWES – 555535 – Provision of Service – Lay approx 3m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUWA0JH01

Alvington Manor View, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML240236 Alvington Manor View Road, Carisbrooke : Alvington Manor View-Carisbrooke

Works description: Install gully o/s number 22 CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019341

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from outside14 to opposite 2 on CLARENCE ROAD

Works description: COWES 5 – 552580 – Overlay and clear blocage – Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 and clear blockages in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUV77UJ01

B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

07 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: flat a Bourne House PO39 0ET

Works description: Skip Licence- 07/08-13/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004178

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 630134 : Farriers Way-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019338

Bellecroft Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FAIRMOUNT DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE

Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT OF EXISTING SITES

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-14

Chiverton Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO OUTSIDE No.20

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-12

Clarence Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

07 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.3

Works description: Skip licence – Clarence Road, Shanklin – 07/08-13/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004171

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From the jcn, of Staplers Rd, to Greenfields Road

Works description: Remedial works to resolve self defects on whole of road

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-6

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : ML 440338 o/s number 10, 35 and 44 : Fitzroy Street-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway investigation works – 3 trial pits SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019347

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside The Castle Pub (12-14).

Works description: Scaffold Licence 7th to 13th August 2018.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004170

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.125 TO OUTSIDE No.157

Works description: INTERIM TO PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT OF EXISTING SITES

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-17

Greenfields Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM 22 TO 26 FAIRMOUNT DRIVE ON GREENFIELDS ROAD

Works description: REMDIAL REINSTATEMENT ON EXISTING SITES

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-5

Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All registered WF sites on Meadowside, Newport

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP32-3/01

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025

Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH GREENFIELDS ROAD

Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT OF EXISTING SITES

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-4-2

Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 OAK RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09341341

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

07 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP – 2 SOLENT VIEW ROAD, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW 80mm METER & PRESSURE REDUCING VALVE & REBUILD CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09304984

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019326

St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 36

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115510046-01587

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COSTUME WORKSHOP,STATION AVENUE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09342863

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside Sweet Briars, Chale Street, Chale Green, PO38 2HE

Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP703S30000137

Union Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 21

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115509671-01772

Union Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 UNION STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW DEVELOPEMENT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09342875

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: BRADING : From New Farm 128 m Southeast ML330369 : West Lane-Brading

Works description: #104 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML330369 BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019340