Isle of Wight roadworks and road closure for 7th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH NODES ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB08
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 353/355 ON NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – To build a new joint box FW/VERGEand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: side of Fortis House on BRADING ROAD
Works description: RYDE 490786 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWGHHG01
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE OF SHANKLIN UNITED REFORMED CHURCH ON HIGH STREET
Works description: SHANKLIN – 512864, 536363 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUA80HD01
Arthur Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 August — 09 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 14 ARTHUR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Heavy jet Manholes in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09265881
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 17 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the Cemetry to where the A3020 joins Arctic Road `
Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on.
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705CN282889
Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240325 – From Carrisbrooke Road to end of junction : Recreation Ground Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019193
Upper House Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
08 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE: From Chale Street 290m East (ML540283): Upper House Lane-Chale:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-RECON 160:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 130mm Foambase-Rural:H4) CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019191
Wilver Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 August — 25 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240326 – From Recreation Ground road to Ceasar’s Road : Wilver Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019194
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : From premier store to outside library ML530059 : High Street-Ventnor
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019253
Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from the A3020 Juction – 292 Arctic Road `
Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on.
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705CN282891
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD
Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB07
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB06
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : West of propeller inn on northside : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: signage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019252
B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Opposite farnwin : Limerstone Road-Brighstone
Works description: sign post repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019251
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : ML530115 – whole ML : Beacon Alley-Godshill
Works description: Verge Fill GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019344
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : o/s Groves Cottage j/o dyers lane ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: investigate c/way defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019254
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At junction with YORK PATH on YORK AVENUE
Works description: COWES – 555535 – Provision of Service – Lay approx 3m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUWA0JH01
Alvington Manor View, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML240236 Alvington Manor View Road, Carisbrooke : Alvington Manor View-Carisbrooke
Works description: Install gully o/s number 22 CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019341
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from outside14 to opposite 2 on CLARENCE ROAD
Works description: COWES 5 – 552580 – Overlay and clear blocage – Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 and clear blockages in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUV77UJ01
B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
07 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: flat a Bourne House PO39 0ET
Works description: Skip Licence- 07/08-13/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004178
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 630134 : Farriers Way-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019338
Bellecroft Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FAIRMOUNT DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE
Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT OF EXISTING SITES
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-14
Chiverton Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO OUTSIDE No.20
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-12
Clarence Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
07 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.3
Works description: Skip licence – Clarence Road, Shanklin – 07/08-13/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004171
Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From the jcn, of Staplers Rd, to Greenfields Road
Works description: Remedial works to resolve self defects on whole of road
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-6
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : ML 440338 o/s number 10, 35 and 44 : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway investigation works – 3 trial pits SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019347
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside The Castle Pub (12-14).
Works description: Scaffold Licence 7th to 13th August 2018.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004170
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.125 TO OUTSIDE No.157
Works description: INTERIM TO PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT OF EXISTING SITES
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-17
Greenfields Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM 22 TO 26 FAIRMOUNT DRIVE ON GREENFIELDS ROAD
Works description: REMDIAL REINSTATEMENT ON EXISTING SITES
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-5
Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All registered WF sites on Meadowside, Newport
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP32-3/01
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640505 New road, Porchfield : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Driveway Adjustments post surfacing PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019025
Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH GREENFIELDS ROAD
Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT OF EXISTING SITES
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-4-2
Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 OAK RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09341341
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
07 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP – 2 SOLENT VIEW ROAD, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW 80mm METER & PRESSURE REDUCING VALVE & REBUILD CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09304984
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : ML 140222 : Pelham Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019326
St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 36
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115510046-01587
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COSTUME WORKSHOP,STATION AVENUE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09342863
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Sweet Briars, Chale Street, Chale Green, PO38 2HE
Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP703S30000137
Union Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 21
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115509671-01772
Union Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 UNION STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW DEVELOPEMENT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09342875
West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
07 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: BRADING : From New Farm 128 m Southeast ML330369 : West Lane-Brading
Works description: #104 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML330369 BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019340
Tuesday, 7th August, 2018 6:58am
By Sally Perry
By Sally Perry
