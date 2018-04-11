Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Op Hampstead road 30m East. : Main Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018395

Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 April — 19 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 22

Works description: Trial Hole to Trace Service

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022W115208035-00708

Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Silcombe Lane, Freshwater at the junction with Heathfield Road. ML640564a : Silcombe Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018364

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

12 April — 17 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL

Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018465

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 April — 17 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SELHURST THE BROADWAY, TOTLAND BAY, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09119447

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 April — 17 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : JUST EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF PALMERS ROAD (ML 310002) : 40/50 SIGN

Works description: Trench works to sign from nearest lighting column NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018464

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

12 April — 17 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

11 April — 20 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS Land Adj Tuckenhay, Plots 1 – 6

Works description: Lay new main and services from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115005659-01692

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : Newport road, Ventnor. Jnc of Steephill Down road. : Newport Road-Ventnor

Works description: Barrier repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018412

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: CHILLERTON : From Loverstone Lane to Chilerton Barns : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Quartering operations CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018321

Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 April — 17 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : O/s The Old Coach House at the jnc with Popham Road : Priory Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018397

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

11 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: On carriageway and footway from entrance to three gates business park to o/s Liz Earle

Works description: Excavation of joint bays and road crossing for new electrical connection to new car showroom building

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001554

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 89 (ML 210024) : O/S NO 80 PELICAN

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (NEW34) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018275

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 April — 19 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Worsley Road to the junction of Banner Lane 220m ML240214 : Albany Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML240214 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018173

B3399 Chale Green, Chale, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHALE : From Town Lane 290m south to the entrance of new cottages ML530084 : Chale Green-Chale

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 530084 CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018451

Brannon Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP COMMUNITY CENTRE BRANNON WAY WO OTTON BRIDGE PO33 4LW

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 487769 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTU6TEB01

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw/verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05

Florence Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20 FLORENCE RD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09121171

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 GREGORY AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW WATERFIT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116027

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

12 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Plots 1 & 2, 5 Hill Street

Works description: Lay new services from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115233059-00831

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Joy Cottage, Newport Road, Niton

Works description: Section 50 – Joy Cottage, Newport Road, Niton

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003838

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From the juction of the Furrlongs south 218m ML240347 : Pan Lane-Newport

Works description: Footways Re-construction and Surfacing ML240347 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018292

Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND

Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018466

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0