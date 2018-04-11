Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Op Hampstead road 30m East. : Main Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018395
Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 22
Works description: Trial Hole to Trace Service
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022W115208035-00708
Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Silcombe Lane, Freshwater at the junction with Heathfield Road. ML640564a : Silcombe Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018364
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
12 April — 17 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL
Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018465
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 April — 17 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SELHURST THE BROADWAY, TOTLAND BAY, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09119447
A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 April — 17 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : JUST EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF PALMERS ROAD (ML 310002) : 40/50 SIGN
Works description: Trench works to sign from nearest lighting column NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018464
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
12 April — 17 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight
11 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Land Adj Tuckenhay, Plots 1 – 6
Works description: Lay new main and services from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115005659-01692
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : Newport road, Ventnor. Jnc of Steephill Down road. : Newport Road-Ventnor
Works description: Barrier repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018412
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: CHILLERTON : From Loverstone Lane to Chilerton Barns : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Quartering operations CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018321
Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 April — 17 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : O/s The Old Coach House at the jnc with Popham Road : Priory Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018397
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
11 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: On carriageway and footway from entrance to three gates business park to o/s Liz Earle
Works description: Excavation of joint bays and road crossing for new electrical connection to new car showroom building
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001554
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 89 (ML 210024) : O/S NO 80 PELICAN
Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (NEW34) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018275
Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Worsley Road to the junction of Banner Lane 220m ML240214 : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML240214 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018173
B3399 Chale Green, Chale, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHALE : From Town Lane 290m south to the entrance of new cottages ML530084 : Chale Green-Chale
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 530084 CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018451
Brannon Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP COMMUNITY CENTRE BRANNON WAY WO OTTON BRIDGE PO33 4LW
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 487769 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTU6TEB01
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05
Florence Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20 FLORENCE RD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09121171
Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 GREGORY AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW WATERFIT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116027
Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
12 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Plots 1 & 2, 5 Hill Street
Works description: Lay new services from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115233059-00831
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Joy Cottage, Newport Road, Niton
Works description: Section 50 – Joy Cottage, Newport Road, Niton
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003838
Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From the juction of the Furrlongs south 218m ML240347 : Pan Lane-Newport
Works description: Footways Re-construction and Surfacing ML240347 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018292
Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND
Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018466
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02
