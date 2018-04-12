Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : O/s No.10 and near the jnc with Hatherton Road ML440219 : Albert Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018365
Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : O/s No.’s 17 to o/s No.5 ML140205 : Denmark Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018371
Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 April — 18 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 22
Works description: Trial Hole to Trace Service
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022W115208035-00708
Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length : Lime Kiln Shute-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018368
Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length ML440184 : Mersley Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018366
Newport Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ARRETON : Whole length ML440181 : Newport Shute-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018367
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
12 April — 16 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL
Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018465
A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 April — 16 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : JUST EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF PALMERS ROAD (ML 310002) : 40/50 SIGN
Works description: Trench works to sign from nearest lighting column NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018464
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
12 April — 16 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the Calbourne bound side of the carriageway o/s Brewhouse ML620167 : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Carruageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018399
Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
13 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : On the corner opp. the post box. : Little Whitehouse Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018401
Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 April — 17 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : O/s The Old Coach House at the jnc with Popham Road : Priory Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018397
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 April — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 107 STAPLERS ROAD TO 85 STAPLERS ROAD
Works description: DUE TO PIPE LINE SAFETY REGULATIONS RENEW 115M OF 6″ STEEL WITH 115M OF 125MM 14M OF 40MM AND 12M OF 75MM AND RENEW 14 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W115079231-01625
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140277 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs No 78-80 – Sign and Guard NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018353
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
13 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS 80
Works description: Lay new service from farisde carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115193515-01176
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 April — 16 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SELHURST THE BROADWAY, TOTLAND BAY, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09119447
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20 TERMINUS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: FIT NEW METER INSTALLATION IN FOOTWAY.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125779
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside Superstore on DODNOR LANE
Works description: NEWPORT – 481936 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW/Verge to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLJWKZ01
Florence Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 April — 16 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20 FLORENCE RD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09121171
Granville Rise, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Uplands Road 134m to junction of The Broadway ML 640359 : Granville Rise-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640359 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018296
Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
12 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Plots 1 & 2, 5 Hill Street
Works description: Lay new services from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115233059-00831
Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Inbetween House no 70 and 76 23m ML 260440 : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML260440 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018327
Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 April — 16 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND
Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018466
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
13 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 13 WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN03
Thursday, 12th April, 2018
By Sally Perry
