Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : O/s No.10 and near the jnc with Hatherton Road ML440219 : Albert Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018365

Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : O/s No.’s 17 to o/s No.5 ML140205 : Denmark Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018371

Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 April — 18 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 22

Works description: Trial Hole to Trace Service

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022W115208035-00708

Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length : Lime Kiln Shute-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018368

Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Whole length ML440184 : Mersley Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018366

Newport Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ARRETON : Whole length ML440181 : Newport Shute-Arreton

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018367

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

12 April — 16 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL

Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018465

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 April — 16 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : JUST EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF PALMERS ROAD (ML 310002) : 40/50 SIGN

Works description: Trench works to sign from nearest lighting column NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018464

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

12 April — 16 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 April — 18 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the Calbourne bound side of the carriageway o/s Brewhouse ML620167 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Carruageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018399

Little Whitehouse Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

13 April — 18 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : On the corner opp. the post box. : Little Whitehouse Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018401

Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 April — 17 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : O/s The Old Coach House at the jnc with Popham Road : Priory Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018397

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 April — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 107 STAPLERS ROAD TO 85 STAPLERS ROAD

Works description: DUE TO PIPE LINE SAFETY REGULATIONS RENEW 115M OF 6″ STEEL WITH 115M OF 125MM 14M OF 40MM AND 12M OF 75MM AND RENEW 14 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W115079231-01625

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140277 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs No 78-80 – Sign and Guard NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018353

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

13 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS 80

Works description: Lay new service from farisde carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115193515-01176

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 April — 16 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SELHURST THE BROADWAY, TOTLAND BAY, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09119447

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20 TERMINUS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: FIT NEW METER INSTALLATION IN FOOTWAY.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125779

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside Superstore on DODNOR LANE

Works description: NEWPORT – 481936 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW/Verge to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLJWKZ01

Florence Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 April — 16 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20 FLORENCE RD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09121171

Granville Rise, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Uplands Road 134m to junction of The Broadway ML 640359 : Granville Rise-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640359 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018296

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

12 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Plots 1 & 2, 5 Hill Street

Works description: Lay new services from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115233059-00831

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Inbetween House no 70 and 76 23m ML 260440 : Hookes Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML260440 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018327

Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 April — 16 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND

Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018466

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

13 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside 13 WOODVALE ROAD

Works description: COWES 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN03

Image: Nateone under CC BY 2.0