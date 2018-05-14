Plans afoot to restore former floating nightclub and Paddle Steamer

Plans are afoot to restore a former Paddle Steamer that was once used as a passenger ferry, was used during WWII as a minesweeper and anti aircraft vessel and then became a floating nightclub.

PS Ryde can still be found on the edge of the River Medina, where she was moored back in the 1970s when her life as a floating nightclub known as The Ryde Queen began.

According to planning permission conditions at Island Harbour, PS Ryde was should have been cleared from the site by November last year, but luckily for some, she’s still there, yet to be removed.

Restoration plans

Lisa-Marie Turner, a graduate of Underwater Archaeology at University of Southampton, who has previous experience and a passion for restoring vessels from our maritime history, has announced her company are looking into restoring the former Paddle Steamer.

The news was announced on the Isle of Wight Heritage Facebook Group on Sunday and has been met with a largely positive response from members, with offers of help, donations and more.

Former projects

Lisa has previously been involved in a project to restore Euorpe’s last known surviving steam turbine car ferry, the TSS Dover, but sadly things came together a little too late and it had to be recycled.

Image: © Damian Haworth (who we thank for the heads up)

