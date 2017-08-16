Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Entertainment event

Road Closures for the Seaview Village Regatta

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: SeaviewVillage Regatta

Location: at Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight (SeaviewVillage Regatta)

16 August — 16 August

Road closure

Name: SeaviewVillage Regatta

Location: at Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight (SeaviewVillage Regatta)

17 August — 17 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Woodvale Road

Location: at Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Woodvale Road)

16 August — 31 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 August — 31 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Playstreet Lane

Location: at Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Playstreet Lane)

17 August — 30 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Morton Road

Location: at A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Morton Road)

17 August — 05 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 August — 05 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Castle Road

Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Castle Road)

17 August — 29 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 14 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Repair Leaking Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Greenwood Lane 340m Northeast, Ml 310033 : Morton Common-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Greenwood Lane 420m South, Ml 310032 : Morton Common-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From Morton Old Road To Yarbridge Cross, 405m, Ml 310034 : Morton Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: 530125a Between The Junctions Of Gills Cliff Road And Zig Zag Road: Castle Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 30 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Junction With Pellhurst Road 250m West, Ml 340637 : Playstreet Lane-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Rowlands Farm Down To Steam Railway Bridge, Mls 340352, 340353, 340354 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: Prepworks To Include Quartering, Hedge Cuting And Tree Works Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 29 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Gurnard : From Princes Esplanade To Jordan Close, 114m, Ml 141123 : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Gurnard : From Baring Road 260m To Woodvale Close, Ml 140125 : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 22 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From Outside Opposite Of 40 To Outside Opposite Of 48 On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde 30 – Dslam 385539 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330507) : High Street-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330385) : Old Seaview Lane-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Yarmouth : On The West Side Of The Yarmouth Bridge (Ml 620013) : Bridge Road-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Yarmouth : To The West Of The Yarmouth Bridge (Ml 620013) : River Road-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 620051) : Tennyson Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : Opposite The Junction Of Nettlestone Primary School (Ml 330083b) : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 17 To O/S 21 On Bannock Road

Works description: Niton – 416581 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 40 Broadwood Lane, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight

Works description: Remove Manifold And Cut Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Collingwood Road (Ml 440232) : Brook Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Orchard Road (Ml 440238) : Chatsworth Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 10 Malthouse Court, Crocker St, Newport. Iow

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Easton Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Victoria Road (Ml 640360) : Easton Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 19 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lincoln Way, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 8 On Lincoln Way

Works description: Bembridge – 414222 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Foundry, Niton Road, Rookley Po38 3nr

Works description: Chillerton 423540 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 Oxford Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Percy Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake : Outside The Church (Ml 440416) : Percy Road-Lake

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 West View Queens Rd Freshwater Isle

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With The High Street, Left Hand Side (Ml 420163) : Regent Street-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandcove Rise, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Pier Road (Ml 341591) : Sandcove Rise-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Avenue Road (Ml 440371) : St Johns Crescent-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Station Road (Ml 440145) : Station Avenue-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9 On Undercliff Gardens

Works description: Ventnor – 411822 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

16 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Yarmouth : At The Junction With Hallets Shute (Ml 640540) : Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

17 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 44 Yarborough Close Godshill Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start