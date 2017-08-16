Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Entertainment event
Road Closures for the Seaview Village Regatta
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: SeaviewVillage Regatta
Location: at Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight (SeaviewVillage Regatta)
16 August — 16 August
Road closure
Name: SeaviewVillage Regatta
Location: at Esplanade, Seaview, Isle of Wight (SeaviewVillage Regatta)
17 August — 17 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Woodvale Road
Location: at Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Woodvale Road)
16 August — 31 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 August — 31 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Playstreet Lane
Location: at Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Playstreet Lane)
17 August — 30 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Morton Road
Location: at A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Morton Road)
17 August — 05 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 August — 05 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Castle Road
Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Castle Road)
17 August — 29 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C21 Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 August — 29 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 14 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Repair Leaking Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 05 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From Greenwood Lane 340m Northeast, Ml 310033 : Morton Common-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 05 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From Greenwood Lane 420m South, Ml 310032 : Morton Common-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 05 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From Morton Old Road To Yarbridge Cross, 405m, Ml 310034 : Morton Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H1) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Castle Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: 530125a Between The Junctions Of Gills Cliff Road And Zig Zag Road: Castle Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 30 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From Junction With Pellhurst Road 250m West, Ml 340637 : Playstreet Lane-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From Rowlands Farm Down To Steam Railway Bridge, Mls 340352, 340353, 340354 : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: Prepworks To Include Quartering, Hedge Cuting And Tree Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard : From Princes Esplanade To Jordan Close, 114m, Ml 141123 : Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard : From Baring Road 260m To Woodvale Close, Ml 140125 : Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 22 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 18 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Outside Opposite Of 40 To Outside Opposite Of 48 On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde 30 – Dslam 385539 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330507) : High Street-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330385) : Old Seaview Lane-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Yarmouth : On The West Side Of The Yarmouth Bridge (Ml 620013) : Bridge Road-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Yarmouth : To The West Of The Yarmouth Bridge (Ml 620013) : River Road-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 620051) : Tennyson Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : Opposite The Junction Of Nettlestone Primary School (Ml 330083b) : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 17 To O/S 21 On Bannock Road
Works description: Niton – 416581 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broadwood Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 40 Broadwood Lane, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight
Works description: Remove Manifold And Cut Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brook Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Collingwood Road (Ml 440232) : Brook Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Orchard Road (Ml 440238) : Chatsworth Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 10 Malthouse Court, Crocker St, Newport. Iow
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Easton Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Victoria Road (Ml 640360) : Easton Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 19 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
George Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : Outside St Georges Hall (Ml 440341) : George Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lincoln Way, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 8 On Lincoln Way
Works description: Bembridge – 414222 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Foundry, Niton Road, Rookley Po38 3nr
Works description: Chillerton 423540 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 Oxford Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Percy Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake : Outside The Church (Ml 440416) : Percy Road-Lake
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 West View Queens Rd Freshwater Isle
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With The High Street, Left Hand Side (Ml 420163) : Regent Street-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandcove Rise, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Pier Road (Ml 341591) : Sandcove Rise-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Avenue Road (Ml 440371) : St Johns Crescent-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Station Road (Ml 440145) : Station Avenue-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9 On Undercliff Gardens
Works description: Ventnor – 411822 – Remedial Works Ha – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Yarmouth : At The Junction With Hallets Shute (Ml 640540) : Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 44 Yarborough Close Godshill Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 16th August, 2017 8:14am
By Sally Perry
