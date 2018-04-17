Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 19 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPP FROM NO 61 TO APPROX 46M SOUTH EAST ON COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 420103 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7WRMP02

A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : B185 : Binstead Bridge—A3054 Binstead, Binstead

Works description: Structure works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018494

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

17 April — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : ML310045 – : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING – from Harding Shute 410m south

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018157

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 April — 05 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : ML310046 – From Harding Shute 550m north : Brading Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018158

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

17 April — 18 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPRX 43M NE FROM THE JUNC OF TALBOT ROAD AND BROADWAY ON BROADWAY, SANDOWN

Works description: SANDOWN 395604 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD9DUR01

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 April — 21 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s no.163 : Sandown Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018404

Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : Eastern side of the c/w : Alverstone Road-East Cowes

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018384

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 20 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s No 22 Carisbrook road, newport. Next to the crossing. ML210075 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018406

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 20 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/S Carisbrooke Garage Newport bound lane. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018402

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From the jct with st James’s street to outside caffe isola (ML230077) : Pyle Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018374

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside the doorway to game : South Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018380

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

18 April — 21 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 23 Carisbrooke High Street Newport

Works description: Dig down to repair sewer pipe in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09124977

Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WOOTTON : O/s Victoria : Brocks Copse Road-Wootton

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018376

Dunsbury Farm Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Dunsbury Farm Lane : Dunsbury Farm Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018381

Town Quay, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : half way down LHS : Town Quay-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018391

Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s 13. : Union Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018390

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 14 & 18 : Victoria Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018389

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 25 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430121 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: from j/o Wackland Lane to j/o Harbors Lake Lane NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018159

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430122 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018161

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 27 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: from j/o Groves Cottage to j/o Palmers Lane NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018162

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 28 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430131 – From Branstone Cross to Forrest Road : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018163

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 29 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430132 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018164

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : B126 : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield

Works description: Structure works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018495

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the Bowcombe bound side of the carriageway near the centrline o/s the PH car park and o/s No.14 : Clatter

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018405

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 24 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Stotesbury Fish & Chip Shop, 43 St James Street

Works description: Scaffold licence- 18/04-24/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003879

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 April — 20 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 40 Terminus Road Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125024

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In verge opposite The Parish Church

Works description: Lay approximately 25m of duct in the verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/60

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: In verge, near entrance to Mottistone Manor Farm

Works description: Lay approx. 3 metres of duct in verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/61

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 April — 26 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 5

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115193289-00130

Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630185 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield

Works description: Post works – drainage PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018338

Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 April — 18 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 41 ON GOLDEN RIDGE

Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

18 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630179 – whole ML : Locks Green Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works – kerbing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018354

Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Collingwood Road 101m South (ML460476) : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Post work surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018336

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

17 April — 18 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE, SEAVIEW

Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS Gas Gov on Rew Street

Works description: COWES 482439 – Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM42UA01

B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s old frank james hospital opp 12

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001768

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

18 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Carnival Shop

Works description: Scaffold licence 18/04/18-24/04/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003889

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: DORMERS MAIN RD BRIGHSTONE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130446

Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

18 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside 7

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001788

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 CHURCH RD BINSTEAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09133015

Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight

17 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 3 Downsview

Works description: Scaffolding Application -17/04- 23/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003890

Eastcliff Promenade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: nr hope rd o/s gracellie hotel, eastcliff promenade

Works description: To carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approx 15 to 30m depth using rotary coring method

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129236

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

17 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP GREYSTONE COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACEMENT OF POLE and cabling works

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001734

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Between House number 47 and house number 45 bothsides ML260438 : Hookes Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260438 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018328

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From House number 43 northeast to number 36 both sides : Hookes Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260439 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018329

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 33 Noke Common, Parkhurst

Works description: Section 50 – for 33 Noke Common, Parkhurst

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003874

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

17 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES 468010 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

17 April — 14 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandcove Pier Road Sandown

Works description: Skip Application 17/04-14/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003887

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O THE LIBRARY JCN HIGH SAN DOWN ISLE OF WIGHT VICTORIA ROAD P O36 8AR

Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 477364 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH93KE02

Whitehead Crescent, Wootton, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 WHITEHEAD CRESCENT, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09132958