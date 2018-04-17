Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPP FROM NO 61 TO APPROX 46M SOUTH EAST ON COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 420103 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7WRMP02
A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : B185 : Binstead Bridge—A3054 Binstead, Binstead
Works description: Structure works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018494
A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
17 April — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : ML310045 – : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING – from Harding Shute 410m south
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018157
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : ML310046 – From Harding Shute 550m north : Brading Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018158
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPRX 43M NE FROM THE JUNC OF TALBOT ROAD AND BROADWAY ON BROADWAY, SANDOWN
Works description: SANDOWN 395604 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD9DUR01
A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s no.163 : Sandown Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018404
Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : Eastern side of the c/w : Alverstone Road-East Cowes
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018384
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s No 22 Carisbrook road, newport. Next to the crossing. ML210075 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018406
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/S Carisbrooke Garage Newport bound lane. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018402
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From the jct with st James’s street to outside caffe isola (ML230077) : Pyle Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018374
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside the doorway to game : South Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018380
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
18 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 23 Carisbrooke High Street Newport
Works description: Dig down to repair sewer pipe in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09124977
Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : O/s Victoria : Brocks Copse Road-Wootton
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018376
Dunsbury Farm Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Dunsbury Farm Lane : Dunsbury Farm Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018381
Town Quay, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : half way down LHS : Town Quay-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018391
Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s 13. : Union Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018390
Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 14 & 18 : Victoria Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018389
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430121 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: from j/o Wackland Lane to j/o Harbors Lake Lane NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018159
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430122 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018161
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 27 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: from j/o Groves Cottage to j/o Palmers Lane NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018162
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 28 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430131 – From Branstone Cross to Forrest Road : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018163
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 29 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430132 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018164
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : B126 : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield
Works description: Structure works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018495
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the Bowcombe bound side of the carriageway near the centrline o/s the PH car park and o/s No.14 : Clatter
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018405
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 24 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Stotesbury Fish & Chip Shop, 43 St James Street
Works description: Scaffold licence- 18/04-24/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003879
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 40 Terminus Road Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125024
B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In verge opposite The Parish Church
Works description: Lay approximately 25m of duct in the verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/60
B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In verge, near entrance to Mottistone Manor Farm
Works description: Lay approx. 3 metres of duct in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/61
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 5
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115193289-00130
Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630185 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield
Works description: Post works – drainage PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018338
Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 41 ON GOLDEN RIDGE
Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
18 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630179 – whole ML : Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works – kerbing PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018354
Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Collingwood Road 101m South (ML460476) : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Post work surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018336
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE, SEAVIEW
Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Gas Gov on Rew Street
Works description: COWES 482439 – Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM42UA01
B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s old frank james hospital opp 12
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001768
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
18 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Carnival Shop
Works description: Scaffold licence 18/04/18-24/04/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003889
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: DORMERS MAIN RD BRIGHSTONE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130446
Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
18 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside 7
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001788
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 CHURCH RD BINSTEAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09133015
Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 3 Downsview
Works description: Scaffolding Application -17/04- 23/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003890
Eastcliff Promenade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: nr hope rd o/s gracellie hotel, eastcliff promenade
Works description: To carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approx 15 to 30m depth using rotary coring method
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129236
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP GREYSTONE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACEMENT OF POLE and cabling works
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001734
Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Between House number 47 and house number 45 bothsides ML260438 : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260438 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018328
Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From House number 43 northeast to number 36 both sides : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260439 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018329
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 33 Noke Common, Parkhurst
Works description: Section 50 – for 33 Noke Common, Parkhurst
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003874
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES 468010 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01
Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 April — 14 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandcove Pier Road Sandown
Works description: Skip Application 17/04-14/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003887
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O THE LIBRARY JCN HIGH SAN DOWN ISLE OF WIGHT VICTORIA ROAD P O36 8AR
Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 477364 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH93KE02
Whitehead Crescent, Wootton, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 WHITEHEAD CRESCENT, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09132958
Tuesday, 17th April, 2018 6:48am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
