One of the top positions for Isle of Wight racing cyclist

Russell shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team (CRT). Ed

Matt Allsopp of Wightlink Wight Mountain CRT made a solo trip to Portsmouth’s Mountbatten for the first in the series of the E12 races held on the track.

With a small field of 20 plus riders, the race was shortened to just 30 minutes due to the uncertainty of the lights, so from the start it was fast with riders trying to get a lead on the main bunch with teams working well together.

Allsopp tried break away with a couple of riders to split the race and get a lead, but with a strong group it just kept getting reeled in, so he sat towards the back of the group in the last ten minutes knowing it would come down to a bunch sprint.

Allsopp got into a good position on the last couple of laps, but was boxed in during the sprint and finished fourth among some good riders.

Image: © Ben Briffett